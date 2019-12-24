Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Schedule-Winners

December 24, 2019 4:49 pm
 
3 min read
      

Sept. 12-15 — A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (Joaquin Niemann)

Sept. 19-22 — Sanderson Farms Championship (Sebastian Munoz)

Sept. 26-29 — Safeway Open (Cameron Champ)

Oct. 3-6 — Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Kevin Na)

Advertisement

Oct. 10-13 — Houston Open (Lanto Griffin)

Oct. 17-20 — The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges (Justin Thomas)

Oct. 21-21 — MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins (Jason Day)

Oct. 24-27 — The Zozo Championship (Tiger Woods)

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 — WGC-HSBC Champions (Rory McIlroy)

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 — Bermuda Championship (Brendon Todd)

Nov. 14-17 — Mayakoba Golf Classic (Brendon Todd)

Nov. 21-24 — The RSM Classic (Tyler Duncan)

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

x-Dec. 4-7 — Hero World Challenge (Henrik Stenson)

x-Dec. 12-15 — Presidents Cup (United States)

Jan. 2-5 — Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, Hawaii

Jan. 9-12 — Sony Open, Waialae CC, Honolulu

Jan. 16-19 — Desert Classic, PGA West (Stadium, Nicklaus Tournament) and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 23-26 — Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines GC (South and North), San Diego

Jan. 30-Feb. 2 — Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 6-9 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach GL, Spyglass Hill GC, Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore), Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 13-16 — Genesis Invitational, Riviera CC, Los Angeles

Feb. 20-23 — WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City

Feb. 20-23 — Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Feb. 27-March 1 — Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 5-8 — Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

March 12-15 — The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 19-22 — Valspar Championship, Innisbrook GC (Copperheard), Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 25-29 — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin CC, Austin, Texas

March 26-29 — Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 2-5 — Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio

April 9-12 — Masters, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

April 16-19 —RBC Heritage, Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

April 23-26 — Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

April 30-May 3 — Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

May 7-10 — AT&T Byron Nelson, Trinity Forest GC, Dallas

May 14-17 — PGA Championship, Harding Park GC, San Francisco

May 21-24 — Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas

May 28-31 — Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit GC, Detroit

June 4-7 — Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

June 11-14 — RBC Canadian Open, St. George’s Golf and CC, Etobicoke, Ontario

June 18-21 — U.S. Open, Winged Foot GC, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

June 25-28 — Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

July 2-5 — WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

July 2-5 — Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf & CC, Reno, Nev.

July 9-12 — John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 16-19 — British Open, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

July 16-19 — Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace GC (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Ky.

July 23-26 — 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

July 30-Aug. 2 — Olympics, Kasumigaseki CC, Saitima, Japan

Aug. 6-9 — Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 13-16 — The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Aug. 20-23 — BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Ill.

Aug. 27-30 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta

x-unofficial event

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon