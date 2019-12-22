Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9

December 22, 2019 7:39 pm
 
Dallas 0 6 0 3 9
Philadelphia 10 0 7 0 17

First Quarter

Phi_FG J.Elliott 36, 9:32.

Phi_Goedert 6 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 4:03.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Forbath 49, 12:56.

Dal_FG Forbath 32, :03.

Third Quarter

Phi_Sanders 1 run (J.Elliott kick), :06.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Forbath 49, 7:59.

A_69,796.

Dal Phi
First downs 16 23
Total Net Yards 311 431
Rushes-yards 16-54 30-118
Passing 257 313
Punt Returns 1-10 1-1
Kickoff Returns 2-41 3-84
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-44-0 31-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 1-6
Punts 6-39.5 4-40.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 2-20 4-30
Time of Possession 23:48 36:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 13-47, Prescott 1-7, Pollard 2-0. Philadelphia, Sanders 20-79, Wentz 6-22, Scott 3-12, Ward 1-5.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 25-44-0-265. Philadelphia, Wentz 31-40-0-319.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Elliott 7-37, Gallup 5-98, Cobb 5-73, Cooper 4-24, Witten 2-14, Jarwin 1-14, Austin 1-5. Philadelphia, Goedert 9-91, Scott 6-7, Sanders 5-77, Ward 4-71, Ertz 4-28, Arcega-Whiteside 2-39, Davis 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, J.Elliott 55, J.Elliott 53.

