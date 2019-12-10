Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17, OT

December 10, 2019 12:27 am
 
N.Y. Giants 0 17 0 0 0 17
Philadelphia 0 3 7 7 6 23

Second Quarter

NYG_Slayton 35 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 14:52.

Phi_FG Elliott 34, 9:33.

NYG_FG Rosas 34, 5:30.

NYG_Slayton 55 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), :27.

Third Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 2 run (Elliott kick), 1:28.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Ertz 2 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 1:53.

First Overtime

Phi_Ertz 2 pass from Wentz, 5:10.

A_69,796.

NYG Phi
First downs 11 27
Total Net Yards 255 418
Rushes-yards 20-73 32-118
Passing 182 300
Punt Returns 2-11 3-23
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-28
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-30-0 33-50-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 3-25
Punts 9-46.1 8-48.4
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-54 4-30
Time of Possession 21:59 42:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 17-66, Shepard 1-8, Manning 2-(minus 1). Philadelphia, Scott 10-59, Sanders 15-45, Wentz 5-9, Ajayi 2-5.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Manning 15-30-0-203. Philadelphia, Wentz 33-50-0-325.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Slayton 5-154, Shepard 4-28, Barkley 3-1, K.Smith 2-9, Tate 1-11. Philadelphia, Ertz 9-91, Scott 6-69, Perkins 5-37, Ward 4-34, Sanders 4-24, Goedert 3-41, Arcega-Whiteside 2-29.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 47.

