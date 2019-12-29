Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 17

December 29, 2019 7:46 pm
 
Philadelphia 3 7 7 17 34
N.Y. Giants 0 3 14 0 17

First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 31, 3:39.

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Rosas 37, 5:16.

Phi_Perkins 24 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 1:52.

Third Quarter

NYG_Tate 20 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 9:41.

Phi_B.Scott 7 run (Elliott kick), 2:21.

NYG_Barkley 68 run (Rosas kick), 2:05.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 50, 13:58.

Phi_B.Scott 2 run (Elliott kick), 13:00.

Phi_B.Scott 2 run (Elliott kick), 6:14.

A_75,029.

Phi NYG
First downs 25 19
Total Net Yards 400 397
Rushes-yards 31-121 21-122
Passing 279 275
Punt Returns 2-3 4-22
Kickoff Returns 1-4 5-115
Interceptions Ret. 1-3 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-40-0 28-47-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 4-26
Punts 7-43.3 6-42.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 7-55 4-48
Time of Possession 31:25 28:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Scott 19-54, Sanders 9-52, Wentz 3-15. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 17-92, Jones 3-26, Allen 1-4.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 23-40-0-289. N.Y. Giants, Jones 28-47-1-301.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Ward 6-43, Scott 4-84, Goedert 4-65, Perkins 4-50, Sanders 3-(minus 1), Burnett 2-48. N.Y. Giants, K.Smith 8-98, Tate 5-68, Shepard 5-39, D.Slayton 4-50, Barkley 3-25, Latimer 2-12, Allen 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

