Philadelphia 37, Washington 27

Philadelphia 3 7 7 20 — 37 Washington 7 7 0 13 — 27

First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 25, 1:23.

Was_McLaurin 75 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 1:11.

Second Quarter

Phi_Sanders 1 run (Elliott kick), 9:53.

Was_S.Sims 5 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 6:58.

Third Quarter

Phi_Sanders 15 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 5:53.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Peterson 10 run (Hopkins kick), 14:53.

Phi_Ertz 2 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 9:59.

Was_FG Hopkins 53, 8:02.

Was_FG Hopkins 43, 4:52.

Phi_Ward 4 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :26.

A_63,246.

Phi Was First downs 27 19 Total Net Yards 415 362 Rushes-yards 28-157 23-101 Passing 258 261 Punt Returns 0-0 2-8 Kickoff Returns 1-29 3-89 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 30-43-0 19-28-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 0-0 Punts 3-46.7 4-49.0 Fumbles-Lost 4-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 7-54 5-60 Time of Possession 36:57 23:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 19-122, Scott 6-26, Wentz 3-9. Washington, Peterson 16-66, Haskins 4-26, Ferguson 3-9.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 30-43-0-266. Washington, Haskins 19-28-0-261.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Ward 7-61, Scott 7-39, Sanders 6-50, Ertz 5-61, Goedert 5-55. Washington, McLaurin 5-130, S.Sims 5-45, Peterson 3-25, Thompson 2-26, Harmon 2-22, Sprinkle 2-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

