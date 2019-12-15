Philadelphia 37, Washington 27

|Philadelphia
|3
|7
|7
|20
|—
|37
|Washington
|7
|7
|0
|13
|—
|27
First Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 25, 1:23.
Was_McLaurin 75 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 1:11.
Second Quarter
Phi_Sanders 1 run (Elliott kick), 9:53.
Was_S.Sims 5 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 6:58.
Third Quarter
Phi_Sanders 15 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 5:53.
Fourth Quarter
Was_Peterson 10 run (Hopkins kick), 14:53.
Phi_Ertz 2 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 9:59.
Was_FG Hopkins 53, 8:02.
Was_FG Hopkins 43, 4:52.
Phi_Ward 4 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :26.
A_63,246.
___
|
|Phi
|Was
|First downs
|27
|19
|Total Net Yards
|415
|362
|Rushes-yards
|28-157
|23-101
|Passing
|258
|261
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|3-89
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-43-0
|19-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|0-0
|Punts
|3-46.7
|4-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-54
|5-60
|Time of Possession
|36:57
|23:03
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 19-122, Scott 6-26, Wentz 3-9. Washington, Peterson 16-66, Haskins 4-26, Ferguson 3-9.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 30-43-0-266. Washington, Haskins 19-28-0-261.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Ward 7-61, Scott 7-39, Sanders 6-50, Ertz 5-61, Goedert 5-55. Washington, McLaurin 5-130, S.Sims 5-45, Peterson 3-25, Thompson 2-26, Harmon 2-22, Sprinkle 2-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
