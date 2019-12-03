Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pippen lifts Kent State past Detroit Mercy 92-57

December 3, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Kent State rolled past Detroit Mercy 92-57 on Tuesday night.

Pippen also tied his own school record with seven blocked shots while dishing out five assists. Antonio Williams and Philip Whittington added 17 points apiece for the Golden Flashes, while Troy Simons chipped in 16. Whittington also had nine rebounds for Kent State.

Antoine Davis had 23 points and six assists for the Titans (1-6). Justin Miller added nine rebounds.

Kent State (7-1) will seek its sixth consecutive home win on Saturday when the team hosts Cleveland State. The Titans play Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified