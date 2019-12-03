Pippen lifts Kent State past Detroit Mercy 92-57

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Kent State rolled past Detroit Mercy 92-57 on Tuesday night.

Pippen also tied his own school record with seven blocked shots while dishing out five assists. Antonio Williams and Philip Whittington added 17 points apiece for the Golden Flashes, while Troy Simons chipped in 16. Whittington also had nine rebounds for Kent State.

Antoine Davis had 23 points and six assists for the Titans (1-6). Justin Miller added nine rebounds.

Kent State (7-1) will seek its sixth consecutive home win on Saturday when the team hosts Cleveland State. The Titans play Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.