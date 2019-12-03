Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Cavaliers, Box

December 3, 2019 9:14 pm
 
DETROIT (127)

Snell 1-2 0-0 2, Griffin 8-13 2-2 24, Drummond 7-15 3-4 17, Brown 4-6 0-2 9, Kennard 3-9 0-0 8, Doumbouya 1-3 0-0 2, Maker 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 5-8 0-0 12, Wood 4-4 0-0 8, Rose 6-12 0-1 12, Frazier 1-2 0-0 2, Galloway 5-8 0-0 14, Mykhailiuk 5-11 2-2 15. Totals 51-94 7-11 127.

CLEVELAND (94)

Osman 4-6 1-2 10, Love 3-7 0-0 8, Thompson 4-11 2-4 10, Garland 3-8 1-1 7, Sexton 8-16 6-7 22, McKinnie 1-4 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 3-7 0-0 7, Henson 1-3 0-0 2, Zizic 1-3 0-0 2, Clarkson 4-10 0-0 10, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 5-11 0-0 12. Totals 38-89 10-14 94.

Detroit 32 30 35 30—127
Cleveland 28 18 22 26— 94

3-Point Goals_Detroit 18-35 (Griffin 6-7, Galloway 4-7, Mykhailiuk 3-8, Morris 2-3, Kennard 2-5, Brown 1-2, Snell 0-1, Rose 0-2), Cleveland 8-27 (Love 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Clarkson 2-7, Osman 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-3, Dellavedova 0-1, Henson 0-1, McKinnie 0-2, Sexton 0-2, Garland 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 46 (Drummond 14), Cleveland 39 (Thompson 14). Assists_Detroit 33 (Rose 9), Cleveland 16 (Nance Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 16, Cleveland 11. A_17,504 (20,562).

