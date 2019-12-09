Pistons-Pelicans, Box

DETROIT (105)

Snell 2-5 0-0 6, Griffin 1-9 3-4 5, Drummond 4-11 5-6 13, Brown 3-8 2-2 8, Kennard 5-12 3-3 14, Morris 1-7 2-2 5, Wood 2-2 5-8 9, Maker 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 6-10 0-0 16, Rose 9-17 2-2 21, Mykhailiuk 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 36-85 22-27 105.

NEW ORLEANS (103)

Ingram 11-21 5-5 31, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Okafor 3-4 3-3 9, Holiday 10-21 0-4 20, Redick 1-10 0-0 3, Melli 1-1 2-2 4, Hayes 4-7 5-8 13, Ball 3-5 0-0 6, Hart 5-14 0-0 12, Alexander-Walker 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 40-91 15-22 103.

Detroit 25 22 34 24—105 New Orleans 29 24 21 29—103

3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-35 (Galloway 4-8, Mykhailiuk 2-3, Snell 2-5, Rose 1-3, Morris 1-5, Kennard 1-6, Brown 0-2, Griffin 0-3), New Orleans 8-38 (Ingram 4-9, Hart 2-10, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Redick 1-8, Hayes 0-1, Holiday 0-3, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 46 (Drummond 10), New Orleans 46 (Williams 8). Assists_Detroit 15 (Rose 7), New Orleans 24 (Hart, Holiday 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, New Orleans 22. A_13,694 (16,867).

