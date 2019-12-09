Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Pelicans, Box

December 9, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
      
DETROIT (105)

Snell 2-5 0-0 6, Griffin 1-9 3-4 5, Drummond 4-11 5-6 13, Brown 3-8 2-2 8, Kennard 5-12 3-3 14, Morris 1-7 2-2 5, Wood 2-2 5-8 9, Maker 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 6-10 0-0 16, Rose 9-17 2-2 21, Mykhailiuk 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 36-85 22-27 105.

NEW ORLEANS (103)

Ingram 11-21 5-5 31, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Okafor 3-4 3-3 9, Holiday 10-21 0-4 20, Redick 1-10 0-0 3, Melli 1-1 2-2 4, Hayes 4-7 5-8 13, Ball 3-5 0-0 6, Hart 5-14 0-0 12, Alexander-Walker 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 40-91 15-22 103.

Detroit 25 22 34 24—105
New Orleans 29 24 21 29—103

3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-35 (Galloway 4-8, Mykhailiuk 2-3, Snell 2-5, Rose 1-3, Morris 1-5, Kennard 1-6, Brown 0-2, Griffin 0-3), New Orleans 8-38 (Ingram 4-9, Hart 2-10, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Redick 1-8, Hayes 0-1, Holiday 0-3, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 46 (Drummond 10), New Orleans 46 (Williams 8). Assists_Detroit 15 (Rose 7), New Orleans 24 (Hart, Holiday 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, New Orleans 22. A_13,694 (16,867).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon