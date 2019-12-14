Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Rockets, Box

December 14, 2019 11:29 pm
 
DETROIT (115)

Snell 4-7 4-4 15, Griffin 0-7 2-2 2, Maker 1-4 2-2 4, Brown 6-9 4-6 16, Kennard 6-13 6-6 22, Wood 4-8 3-5 11, Morris 6-13 0-0 15, Galloway 4-7 0-0 10, Rose 10-21 0-0 20, Mykhailiuk 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 21-25 115.

HOUSTON (107)

House Jr. 4-11 0-1 9, Tucker 1-8 0-0 3, Capela 6-13 0-1 12, Harden 14-33 7-8 39, McLemore 4-8 4-6 13, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Clemons 6-12 0-0 17, Rivers 6-14 1-2 14. Totals 41-102 12-18 107.

Detroit 30 32 26 27—115
Houston 32 20 23 32—107

3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-37 (Kennard 4-7, Morris 3-6, Snell 3-6, Galloway 2-4, Brown 0-1, Griffin 0-3, Wood 0-3, Mykhailiuk 0-3, Rose 0-4), Houston 13-45 (Clemons 5-11, Harden 4-13, House Jr. 1-3, McLemore 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Tucker 1-7, Clark 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 55 (Wood 13), Houston 46 (Capela 19). Assists_Detroit 27 (Rose 12), Houston 18 (Harden 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 15, Houston 19. Technicals_Harden. A_18,055 (18,500).

