Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

|Pittsburgh
|10
|3
|7
|3
|—
|23
|Arizona
|0
|10
|0
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 30, 4:20.
Pit_Di.Johnson 85 punt return (Boswell kick), 2:52.
Second Quarter
Ari_FG Gonzalez 30, 11:15.
Ari_Clay 5 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 1:51.
Pit_FG Boswell 37, :00.
Third Quarter
Pit_Di.Johnson 2 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 2:00.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_Da.Johnson 24 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 6:44.
Pit_FG Boswell 25, 1:42.
A_63,880.
|Pit
|Ari
|First downs
|20
|17
|Total Net Yards
|275
|236
|Rushes-yards
|35-140
|22-71
|Passing
|135
|165
|Punt Returns
|2-87
|1-29
|Kickoff Returns
|2-24
|3-68
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-19-0
|20-30-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|5-29
|Punts
|2-48.0
|3-55.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|7-75
|Time of Possession
|31:54
|28:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Whyte 5-41, Snell 16-41, Hodges 5-34, Johnson 1-16, Samuels 7-16, Berry 1-(minus 8). Arizona, Drake 11-37, D.Johnson 3-19, Edmonds 1-9, Kirk 1-4, K.Murray 6-2.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Hodges 16-19-0-152. Arizona, K.Murray 20-30-3-194.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-60, Washington 4-33, Samuels 2-18, Cain 1-22, Whyte 1-9, Tr.Edmunds 1-7, McDonald 1-3. Arizona, Kirk 8-85, Drake 3-30, Fitzgerald 3-20, D.Johnson 2-34, Byrd 1-10, Clay 1-5, Cooper 1-5, Isabella 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
