Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

December 8, 2019 7:17 pm
 
Pittsburgh 10 3 7 3 23
Arizona 0 10 0 7 17

First Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 30, 4:20.

Pit_Di.Johnson 85 punt return (Boswell kick), 2:52.

Second Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 30, 11:15.

Ari_Clay 5 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 1:51.

Pit_FG Boswell 37, :00.

Third Quarter

Pit_Di.Johnson 2 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 2:00.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_Da.Johnson 24 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 6:44.

Pit_FG Boswell 25, 1:42.

A_63,880.

Pit Ari
First downs 20 17
Total Net Yards 275 236
Rushes-yards 35-140 22-71
Passing 135 165
Punt Returns 2-87 1-29
Kickoff Returns 2-24 3-68
Interceptions Ret. 3-4 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-19-0 20-30-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 5-29
Punts 2-48.0 3-55.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-20 7-75
Time of Possession 31:54 28:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Whyte 5-41, Snell 16-41, Hodges 5-34, Johnson 1-16, Samuels 7-16, Berry 1-(minus 8). Arizona, Drake 11-37, D.Johnson 3-19, Edmonds 1-9, Kirk 1-4, K.Murray 6-2.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Hodges 16-19-0-152. Arizona, K.Murray 20-30-3-194.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-60, Washington 4-33, Samuels 2-18, Cain 1-22, Whyte 1-9, Tr.Edmunds 1-7, McDonald 1-3. Arizona, Kirk 8-85, Drake 3-30, Fitzgerald 3-20, D.Johnson 2-34, Byrd 1-10, Clay 1-5, Cooper 1-5, Isabella 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

