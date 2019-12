Pittsburgh Bowl History

By The Associated Press

Record: 14-21

Dec. 26, 2019 Quick Lane Bowl — Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30

Dec. 31, 2018 Sun Bowl — Stanford 14, Pittsburgh 13

Dec. 27, 2016 Pinstripe Bowl — Northwestern 31, Pittsburgh 24

Dec. 28, 2015 Military Bowl — Navy 44, Pittsburgh 28

Jan. 2, 2015 Armed Forces Bowl — Houston 35, Pittsburgh 34

Dec. 26, 2013 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl — Pittsburgh 30, Bowling Green 27

Jan. 5, 2013 BBVA Compass Bowl — Mississippi 38, Pittsburgh 17

Jan. 7, 2012 BBVA Compass Bowl — SMU 28, Pittsburgh 6

Jan. 8, 2011 BBVA Compass Bowl — Pittsburgh 27, Kentucky 10

Dec. 26, 2009 Meineke Bowl — Pittsburgh 19, North Carolina 17

Dec. 31, 2008 Sun Bowl — Oregon St. 3, Pittsburgh 0

Jan. 1, 2005 Fiesta Bowl — Utah 35, Pittsburgh 7

Dec. 27, 2003 Continental Tire Bowl — Virginia 23, Pittsburgh 16

Dec. 26, 2002 Insight Bowl — Pittsburgh 38, Oregon St. 13

Dec. 20, 2001 Tangerine Bowl — Pittsburgh 34, N.C. State 19

Dec. 28, 2000 Insight.com Bowl — Iowa St. 37, Pittsburgh 29

Dec. 31, 1997 Liberty Bowl — Southern Miss. 41, Pittsburgh 7

Dec. 30, 1989 John Hancock Bowl — Pittsburgh 31, Texas A&M 28

Dec. 31, 1987 Bluebonnet Bowl — Texas 32, Pittsburgh 27

Jan. 1, 1984 Fiesta Bowl — Ohio St. 28, Pittsburgh 23

Jan. 1, 1983 Cotton Bowl — SMU 7, Pittsburgh 3

Jan. 1, 1982 Sugar Bowl — Pittsburgh 24, Georgia 20

Dec. 29, 1980 Gator Bowl — Pittsburgh 37, South Carolina 9

Dec. 25, 1979 Fiesta Bowl — Pittsburgh 16, Arizona 10

Dec. 23, 1978 Tangerine Bowl — N.C. State 30, Pittsburgh 17

Dec. 30, 1977 Gator Bowl — Pittsburgh 34, Clemson 3

Jan. 1, 1977 Sugar Bowl — Pittsburgh 27, Georgia 3

Dec. 26, 1975 Sun Bowl — Pittsburgh 33, Kansas 19

Dec. 21, 1973 Fiesta Bowl — Arizona St. 28, Pittsburgh 7

Dec. 29, 1956 Gator Bowl — Georgia Tech 21, Pittsburgh 14

Jan. 2, 1956 Sugar Bowl — Georgia Tech 7, Pittsburgh 0

Jan. 1, 1937 Rose Bowl — Pittsburgh 21, Washington 0

Jan. 1, 1933 Rose Bowl — Southern Cal 35, Pittsburgh 0

Jan. 1, 1930 Rose Bowl — Southern Cal 47, Pittsburgh 14

Jan. 1, 1928 Rose Bowl — Stanford 7, Pittsburgh 6

