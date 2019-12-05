Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pleasant carries Abilene Christian past SE Missouri 73-64

December 5, 2019 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian defeated Southeast Missouri 73-64 on Thursday night.

Payten Ricks had 15 points for Abilene Christian (3-5). Kolton Kohl added 10 points.

DQ Nicholas had 21 points for the Redhawks (3-5). Sage Tolbert added 14 points and nine rebounds. Skyler Hogan had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified