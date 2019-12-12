Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Portland goes up against Evergreen State

December 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
Evergreen State vs. Portland (6-3)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will be taking on the Geoducks of NAIA program Evergreen State. Portland lost 73-71 to Seattle in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Isaiah White has averaged 14.9 points this year for Portland. JoJo Walker is also a big contributor, with 13.3 points per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: White has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Portland field goals over the last five games. White has accounted for 27 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland went 5-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Pilots scored 68.1 points per contest across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

