Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Portland State cruises to 101-48 win over Portland Bible

December 13, 2019 12:02 am
 
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ian Burke made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points — both career highs — and Portland State beat Portland Bible 101-48 on Thursday night.

Freshman Ryan Greely had a season-high 17 points, Matt Hauser scored 14, and Lamar Hamrick and Markus Golder each added 10 points for Portland State.

The Vikings (5-5) missed 8 of 9 from the field during a 13-2 run by Portland Bible that gave the Wildcats a 15-7 lead but Portland State scored 47 of the next 51 points to make it 54-19 at halftime. Portland Bible was just 2-of-16 shooting and committed 13 turnovers – including eight in a span of two minutes, 36 seconds – during that stretch.

Portland State’s Holland Woods had nine points to give him 1,001 in his career and become the 19th player in program history to top the 1,000-point plateau.

Advertisement

It was Portland State’s highest-scoring game and largest margin of victory since beating the Wildcats 123-40 on Dec. 1, 2018.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Portland Bible, a member of the National Christian Collegiate Athletics Association, made just 2 of 20 from 3-point range.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein