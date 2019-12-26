Potter, GW host Longwood

Longwood (5-7) vs. George Washington (5-6)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Shabooty Phillips and Longwood will face Armel Potter and George Washington. Phillips is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games. Potter has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: George Washington’s Potter has averaged 15.3 points and five assists while Jamison Battle has put up 12 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Lancers, Phillips has averaged 11.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jaylon Wilson has put up 11.1 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Potter has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Longwood is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lancers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonials. George Washington has 35 assists on 75 field goals (46.7 percent) across its past three outings while Longwood has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood has averaged only 66.4 points per game over its last five games. The Lancers have given up 73.6 points per game over that stretch.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

