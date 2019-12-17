Listen Live Sports

Predators-Islanders Sum

December 17, 2019 10:17 pm
 
Nashville 1 4 3—8
N.Y. Islanders 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Smith 3 (Bonino), 4:39.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 12, 2:55. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 8 (Pulock, Beauvillier), 4:43 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 5 (Mayfield), 8:11 (sh). 5, Nashville, Forsberg 12 (Ekholm, Smith), 8:38 (pp). 6, Nashville, Smith 4 (Turris), 10:58. 7, Nashville, Bonino 13 (Ekholm), 18:24. 8, Nashville, Grimaldi 5 (Forsberg), 19:12.

Third Period_9, Nashville, Jarnkrok 12 (Trenin, Johansen), 8:59. 10, Nashville, Josi 10 (Ellis, Jarnkrok), 11:36 (pp). 11, Nashville, Johansen 7 (Ellis, Josi), 14:08.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 6-9-9_24. N.Y. Islanders 12-11-7_30.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 2 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 11-5-3 (30 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 11-3-2 (9-6), Greiss 11-5-0 (15-10).

A_12,114 (13,917). T_2:34.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Kyle Flemington.

