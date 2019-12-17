Predators-Islanders Sums

Nashville 1 4 3—8 N.Y. Islanders 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Smith 3 (Bonino), 4:39. Penalties_Forsberg, NSH, (holding stick), 10:27; Leddy, NYI, (hooking), 17:24.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 12, 2:55. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 8 (Pulock, Beauvillier), 4:43 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 5 (Mayfield), 8:11 (sh). 5, Nashville, Forsberg 12 (Ekholm, Smith), 8:38 (pp). 6, Nashville, Smith 4 (Turris), 10:58. 7, Nashville, Bonino 13 (Ekholm), 18:24. 8, Nashville, Grimaldi 5 (Forsberg), 19:12. Penalties_Watson, NSH, (interference), 3:11; Lee, NYI, (hooking), 7:30; Barzal, NYI, (holding), 11:56; Fabbro, NSH, (high sticking), 11:56.

Third Period_9, Nashville, Jarnkrok 12 (Trenin, Johansen), 8:59. 10, Nashville, Josi 10 (Ellis, Jarnkrok), 11:36 (pp). 11, Nashville, Johansen 7 (Ellis, Josi), 14:08. Penalties_Mayfield, NYI, (interference), 9:50; Johnston, NYI, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:34; Johnston, NYI, served by Eberle, (charging), 15:34; Mayfield, NYI, served by Brassard, (roughing), 16:05; Smith, NSH, served by Trenin, (roughing), 16:05; Smith, NSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:05; Mayfield, NYI, (roughing), 16:05; Mayfield, NYI, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:05.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 6-9-9_24. N.Y. Islanders 12-11-7_30.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 2 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 11-5-3 (30 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 11-3-2 (9-6), Greiss 11-5-0 (15-10).

A_12,114 (13,917). T_2:34.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Kyle Flemington.

