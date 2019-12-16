Predators-Rangers Sum

Nashville 1 2 2—5 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Grimaldi 4 (Ellis, Josi), 10:36. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 8 (Zibanejad), 11:10.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Josi 8 (Turris, Hamhuis), 10:16. 4, Nashville, Ekholm 5 (Bonino), 15:23.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 20 (Zibanejad, Fox), 17:18. 6, Nashville, Josi 9, 18:11. 7, Nashville, Ellis 5 (Watson), 19:55.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-7-9_24. N.Y. Rangers 15-13-13_41.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 5-7-2 (41 shots-39 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 9-6-1 (22-19).

A_17,286 (18,006). T_2:27.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Tony Sericolo.

