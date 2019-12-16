Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators-Rangers Sums

December 16, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
Nashville 1 2 2—5
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Grimaldi 4 (Ellis, Josi), 10:36. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 8 (Zibanejad), 11:10. Penalties_Turris, NSH, (slashing), 16:38; Lemieux, NYR, (interference), 19:19.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Josi 8 (Turris, Hamhuis), 10:16. 4, Nashville, Ekholm 5 (Bonino), 15:23. Penalties_Ellis, NSH, (elbowing), 8:01; Fabbro, NSH, (roughing), 11:19; Fast, NYR, (holding), 11:19; Ekholm, NSH, (cross checking), 13:11; Lemieux, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:27.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 20 (Zibanejad, Fox), 17:18. 6, Nashville, Josi 9, 18:11. 7, Nashville, Ellis 5 (Watson), 19:55. Penalties_Buchnevich, NYR, (holding), 5:50; Duchene, NSH, (tripping), 12:38.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-7-9_24. N.Y. Rangers 15-13-13_41.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 5-7-2 (41 shots-39 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 9-6-1 (22-19).

A_17,286 (18,006). T_2:27.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached