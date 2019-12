By The Associated Press

NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 6 (208½) Utah Phoenix 4½ (224) at CHARLOTTE at ATLANTA 6½ (223) Golden State Indiana 9½ (216) at MEMPHIS at MILWAUKEE 16½ (220½) New York at SACRAMENTO 5 (211) Chicago COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ILLINOIS 8½ Miami Furman 4 at SOUTH FLORIDA at DELAWARE 6½ Columbia at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 5½ North Texas at MINNESOTA 3 Clemson at WASHINGTON 13 South Dakota Hofstra 6 Canisius San Diego 3½ Ill.-Chicago St. Bonaventure 4 at FAU National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -121 New Jersey +111 Vegas -140 at NY RANGERS +130 NY Islanders -210 at DETROIT +190 St. Louis -128 at CHICAGO +118 at ANAHEIM -150 Los Angeles +140 College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Utah 5 6½ (51) Oregon Saturday Cent. Michigan 6 6½ (54) Miami (Ohio) at APPALACHIAN ST 7 6½ (55½) Louisiana-Lafayette Oklahoma 10 8 (61) Baylor at FAU 6½ 7½ (50) UAB at MEMPHIS 10½ 10 (57½) Cincinnati at BOISE ST 17 13½ (64) Hawaii LSU 6½ 7 (55½) Georgia Ohio State 17 16½ (52½) Wisconsin Clemson 27½ 28 (54) Virginia NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SEATTLE 3 2½ (49½) Minnesota Thursday Dallas 3 3 (43) at CHICAGO Sunday Baltimore 6 5 (43½) at BUFFALO at GREEN BAY 14 13½ (42½) Washington at HOUSTON 7½ 10 (41½) Denver at NEW ORLEANS 3 3 (44½) San Francisco at CLEVELAND 9½ 8 (42½) Cincinnati at ATLANTA 1½ 2 (48) Carolina at MINNESOTA OFF OFF (OFF) Detroit at NY JETS 6 6 (44) Miami at TAMPA BAY 2½ 3 (48½) Indianapolis LA Chargers 2½ 2½ (43) at JACKSONVILLE at NEW ENGLAND 3½ 2½ (49) Kansas City Pittsburgh 2 1½ (43½) at ARIZONA Tennessee 1½ 3 (46½) at OAKLAND Seattle 2½ 2½ (46½) at LA RAMS Monday 12/9 at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 8½ (47) NY Giants

