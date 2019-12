By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Milwaukee Phoenix 1½ (215) at ORLANDO at CHARLOTTE 4½ (208) Golden State at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at BOSTON 5½ (213) Miami at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Memphis at OKLAHOMA CITY PK (212½) Indiana at DALLAS 3½ (232) Minnesota at UTAH 2½ (210) LA Lakers at PORTLAND 3 (218) Sacramento COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VILLANOVA 12½ Pennsylvania at XAVIER 18½ Green Bay at MARYLAND 9 Notre Dame at DREXEL PK Princeton Akron 3 at MARSHALL South Carolina 1½ at UMASS Toledo 13 at CLEVELAND ST at UCONN 13 Iona at DUQUESNE 18 Vmi at FAU 3 Canisius at EVANSVILLE 10½ W. Illinois at PURDUE 3 Virginia at GEORGIA TECH 9½ Nebraska E Tennessee St 15 at THE CITADEL at IPFW 3½ E. Illinois at MOREHEAD STATE 6½ IUPUI at OKLAHOMA ST 10½ Georgetown Tulane 1 at SOUTHERN MISS at PENN ST 11½ Wake Forest at HOUSTON 13 Texas State BYU 1 at UTAH at N. ARIZONA 3½ Uc Davis at IOWA ST 20 Umkc at DEPAUL 1 Texas Tech at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 13½ Chicago State at NEW MEXICO 5½ Boise St San Diego St 5½ at COLORADO ST at UTAH VALLEY 7 Weber State at WYOMING PK Air Force at NC STATE 4½ Wisconsin at NORTH CAROLINA 3 Ohio State Washington St 12 at IDAHO at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 3½ UC Riverside at SAN FRANCISCO 8½ California at PORTLAND 3½ CS Northridge at PACIFIC 8½ Cal St.-Fullerton at COLORADO 18½ Loyola Marymount at FRESNO ST 4½ UNLV at NEVADA 8 Santa Clara at WASHINGTON 14½ Eastern Washington Utah St 21 at SAN JOSE ST National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO OFF Colorado OFF at PITTSBURGH -134 St. Louis +124 at EDMONTON OFF Ottawa OFF Washington -141 at LOS ANGELES +131 College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Utah 5 6½ (46½) Oregon Saturday Cent. Michigan 6 6½ (54) Miami (Ohio) at APPALACHIAN ST 7 6½ (56) Louisiana-Lafayette Oklahoma 10 8 (64) Baylor at FAU 6½ 7½ (50) UAB at MEMPHIS 10½ 8½ (57½) Cincinnati at BOISE ST 17 13½ (64½) Hawaii LSU 6½ 7½ (55) Georgia Ohio State 17 16 (57) Wisconsin Clemson 27½ 28 (55½) Virginia NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 3 3 (43) at CHICAGO Sunday Baltimore 6 6 (43½) at BUFFALO at GREEN BAY 14 13 (41½) Washington at HOUSTON 7½ 9½ (42) Denver at NEW ORLEANS 3 2½ (44) San Francisco at CLEVELAND 9½ 9 (40½) Cincinnati at ATLANTA 1½ 3 (48) Carolina at MINNESOTA 14 13 (43) Detroit at NY JETS 6 5½ (44½) Miami at TAMPA BAY 2½ 3 (47½) Indianapolis LA Chargers 2½ 3 (43½) at JACKSONVILLE at NEW ENGLAND 3½ 3 (48½) Kansas City Pittsburgh 2 3 (43½) at ARIZONA Tennessee 1½ 3 (47½) at OAKLAND Seattle 2½ 1 (48½) at LA RAMS Monday at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 9 (47) NY Giants

