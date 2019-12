By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Indiana Orlando 3½ (212½) at CLEVELAND Brooklyn 2½ (217½) at CHARLOTTE at OKLAHOMA CITY 2½ (221) Minnesota at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Washington at CHICAGO 5 (212½) Golden State at BOSTON 3 (203) Denver at MILWAUKEE 3½ (232) LA Clippers at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Sacramento LA Lakers 3 (221½) at PORTLAND COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MICHIGAN 8½ Iowa at CENT. MICHIGAN 10½ UT Martin at RHODE ISLAND 3 Providence Duke 5½ at VIRGINIA TECH at SOUTH FLORIDA 7 Dartmouth at TENNESSEE STATE 21½ Chicago State at LOUISVILLE 13½ Pittsburgh at PEPPERDINE 14½ Idaho State at TCU 5½ SOUTHERN CAL at MONTANA 7½ North Dakota at PORTLAND STATE 6 CS Northridge National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -138 Chicago +128 at PITTSBURGH -165 Arizona +155 at NY RANGERS -108 Montreal -102 at EDMONTON -164 Los Angeles +154 Washington -140 at ANAHEIM +130 College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Utah 5 6½ (45½) Oregon Saturday Cent. Michigan 6 6 (54) Miami (Ohio) at APPALACHIAN ST 7 6 (56) Louisiana-Lafayette Oklahoma 10 8½ (64) Baylor at FAU 6½ 8 (49½) UAB at MEMPHIS 10½ 9 (57½) Cincinnati at BOISE ST 17 14 (64½) Hawaii LSU 6½ 7 (55) Georgia Ohio State 17 15½ (56) Wisconsin Clemson 27½ 28 (57½) Virginia NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 6 6 (44) at BUFFALO at GREEN BAY 14 12 (41½) Washington at HOUSTON 7½ 9 (42½) Denver at NEW ORLEANS 3 2 (44½) San Francisco at CLEVELAND 9½ 7½ (41½) Cincinnati at ATLANTA 1½ 3 (47) Carolina at MINNESOTA 14 12½ (43) Detroit at NY JETS 6 5½ (45½) Miami at TAMPA BAY 2½ 3 (47) Indianapolis LA Chargers 2½ 3 (43½) at JACKSONVILLE at NEW ENGLAND 3½ 3 (48½) Kansas City Pittsburgh 2 2½ (43½) at ARIZONA Tennessee 1½ 3 (47½) at OAKLAND at LA RAMS +2½ PK (47) Seattle Monday at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 10 (46) NY Giants

