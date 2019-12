By The Associated Press

NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 3½ (209) at BROOKLYN at CHARLOTTE 3 (224½) Atlanta at PHILADELPHIA 3 (210½) Toronto at MIAMI 7 (212) Chicago at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at DALLAS 7½ (216) Sacramento at PORTLAND 3½ (223) Oklahoma City at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Minnesota COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VIRGINIA 5 North Carolina Houston 2 at SOUTH CAROLINA at OKLAHOMA ST 5½ Wichita St at FLORIDA ST 11 Clemson at VALPARAISO 1½ Cent. Michigan at RICHMOND 7 South Alabama William & Mary 2 at FAIRFIELD at TOLEDO 12 Marshall at OHIO 12 Tennessee Tech at SAN DIEGO ST 28 San Jose St Texas 9½ at TEXAS A&M at PURDUE 14½ Northwestern at UCLA 18 Denver Nebraska-Omaha 5½ at N. ARIZONA at DEPAUL 9 Buffalo at EASTERN WASHINGTON 7½ North Dakota at N. KENTUCKY 14 Eastern Kentucky Gonzaga 2½ at WASHINGTON at MICHIGAN ST 15 Rutgers Seton Hall 1 at IOWA ST Saint Louis 5 Tulane Dayton 3½ Saint Mary’s Ca Liberty 8½ Grand Canyon National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WINNIPEG -160 Anaheim +150 at FLORIDA OFF San Jose OFF at CHICAGO -108 Arizona -102 at VEGAS -205 NY Rangers +185 at EDMONTON -166 Buffalo +156 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 6 6 (44) at BUFFALO at GREEN BAY 14 13 (41½) Washington at HOUSTON 7½ 9 (42½) Denver at NEW ORLEANS 3 2 (44½) San Francisco at CLEVELAND 9½ 7 (41½) Cincinnati at ATLANTA 1½ 3½ (47½) Carolina at MINNESOTA 14 13 (43½) Detroit at NY JETS 6 5 (46) Miami at TAMPA BAY 2½ 3 (47) Indianapolis LA Chargers 2½ 3 (43) at JACKSONVILLE at NEW ENGLAND 3½ 3 (49) Kansas City Pittsburgh 2 2 (43½) at ARIZONA Tennessee 1½ 3 (47½) at OAKLAND at LA RAMS +2½ 1 (47½) Seattle Monday at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 9½ (45½) NY Giants

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.