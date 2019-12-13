NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG San Antonio OFF (OFF) Phoenix at TORONTO 7½ (219½) Brooklyn at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Washington at DALLAS 7 (215½) Miami at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Cleveland at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Detroit at DENVER 7 (205) Oklahoma City COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Michigan St 18½ at OAKLAND San Francisco 7½ at CAL ST.-FULLERTON at MICHIGAN 4 Oregon at LOUISVILLE 32 Eastern Kentucky at IUPUI OFF IPFW at GEORGETOWN 3 Syracuse at ARKANSAS 12½ Tulsa at DEPAUL 15½ Ill.-Chicago at PENN ST 10½ Alabama at TEXAS 14 Cent. Michigan Toledo 11½ at DETROIT at NOTRE DAME 7 UCLA at MISSISSIPPI 17½ Middle Tennessee Air Force 4½ at DENVER at TENNESSEE 6 Memphis at S. UTAH OFF UC Santa Barbara Seton Hall 1½ at RUTGERS at AUBURN 11½ Saint Louis Xavier 3½ at WAKE FOREST at KENTUCKY 14 Georgia Tech at SANTA CLARA 6½ Sacramento St at RICHMOND 9½ Coll. Of Charleston Kansas 22 at UMKC at LOUISIANA TECH 15 Louisiana-Lafayette at ILLINOIS 14½ Old Dominion at WICHITA ST 4½ Oklahoma at DAYTON 16½ Drake at NEW MEXICO 5 New Mexico St at GREEN BAY 2½ Evansville Cs Bakersfield 5½ at IDAHO Stanford 16 at SAN JOSE ST at MANHATTAN 4 W. Michigan at ARIZONA ST 4 Georgia at MILWAUKEE 2½ E. Illinois N. Colorado 4 at WYOMING at UTAH VALLEY 9 N. Arizona at SAN DIEGO 8 Uc Davis Fresno St 9 at CAL POLY at ARIZONA 3 Gonzaga Saint Mary’s CA 7 at CALIFORNIA Mississippi St 2½ Kansas St Villanova 13 Delaware Utah 9½ Weber State BYU PK Utah St National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NY ISLANDERS -174 Buffalo +162 at OTTAWA -107 Columbus -103 at CALGARY -109 Carolina -101 at ANAHEIM -140 NY Rangers +130 at NASHVILLE OFF Dallas OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF Los Angeles OFF at MINNESOTA -125 Philadelphia +115 Toronto -125 at EDMONTON +115 Boston -118 at FLORIDA +108 at TAMPA BAY -129 Washington +119 at MONTREAL -240 Detroit +220 at ST. LOUIS -190 Chicago +175 at ARIZONA OFF New Jersey OFF at SAN JOSE -117 Vancouver +107 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Navy 10 10 (40½) Army Friday Bowls (12/20) Bahamas Bowl At Nassau, Bahamas Buffalo 7 6½ (57½) Charlotte Frisco Bowl At Frisco, TX Utah St 8 7 (65) Kent St Saturday Bowls (12/21) Celebration Bowl At Atlanta NC A&T PK 3 (51½) Alcorn State New Mexico Bowl At Albuquerque, N.M. San Diego St 6½ 3½ (41½) Cent. Michigan Cure Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Georgia Southern 9½ 4½ (61) Liberty Boca Raton Bowl At Boca Raton, Fla. SMU PK 3½ (70½) at FAU Camellia Bowl At Montgomery, Ala. Arkansas St 4½ 2½ (63½) FIU Las Vegas Bowl At Las Vegas Washington 3 3½ (50) Boise St New Orleans Bowl At New Orleans Appalachian St 21½ 17 (48) UAB More Bowls Gasparilla Bowl At Tampa, Fla. UCF 16½ 17½ (61½) Marshall Hawaii Bowl At Honolulu BYU PK 1½ (64) at HAWAII Independence Bowl At Shreveport, La. Miami 10½ 6 (50½) at LOUISIANA TECH Quick Lane Bowl At Detroit Pittsburgh 9½ 11½ (49) E. Michigan Military Bowl At Annapolis, Md. North Carolina 4 4 (52½) Temple Pinstripe Bowl At New York Michigan St 4 4½ (48½) Wake Forest Texas Bowl At Houston Texas A&M 4 7 (54½) Oklahoma St Holiday Bowl At San Diego Iowa 3 2 (52) SOUTHERN CAL Cheez-It Bowl At Phoenix Air Force 2½ 3 (67½) Washington St Camping World Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Notre Dame 6½ 3½ (54½) Iowa St Cotton Bowl At Arlington, Texas Penn St 7 6½ (61½) Memphis Saturday (12/28) Peach Bowl At Atlanta LSU 11 13 (75½) Oklahoma Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. Clemson 1½ 2 (64) Ohio State Monday (12/30) First Responder Bowl At Dallas W Kentucky 2 4 (51½) W. Michigan Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi St 3 4 (63½) Louisville Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. California 6½ 6½ (43) Illinois Orange Bowl At Miami Florida 14½ 14½ (55) Virginia Tuesday (12/31) Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech 3 2½ (46) Kentucky Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Arizona St 3 4 (55½) Florida St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Navy +2½ 2½ (52) Kansas St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Utah 6 7 (55) Texas Wednesday (Jan. 1) Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Alabama 8½ 7 (59) Michigan Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Auburn 9½ 7 (53) Minnesota Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Wisconsin 1 2½ (51) Oregon Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 7½ 7½ (42) Baylor Thursday (1/2) Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Cincinnati 6½ 7 (55) Boston College Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Tennessee PK 1½ (51½) Indiana Friday (1/3) Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho Ohio 6 7½ (59) Nevada Saturday (1/4) Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss Monday (1/6) LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio) NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tampa Bay 5 4 (46) at DETROIT Philadelphia 5½ 5½ (39) at WASHINGTON at GREEN BAY 5½ 4 (40½) Chicago New England 10½ 10 (41½) at CINCINNATI at TENNESSEE 3 3 (51½) Houston Seattle 6 6½ (49) at CAROLINA at KANSAS CITY 11 10 (45) Denver at NY GIANTS 3 3 (46) Miami at PITTSBURGH +1 1 (36½) Buffalo at OAKLAND 4 6½ (47) Jacksonville Cleveland 2½ 3 (49) at ARIZONA at SAN FRANCISCO 11½ 10 (48) Atlanta LA Rams +2½ 1½ (48½) at DALLAS Minnesota 3 1 (45½) at LA CHARGERS Monday at NEW ORLEANS 7½ 9 (46½) Indianapolis

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.