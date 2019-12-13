Listen Live Sports

NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
San Antonio OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at TORONTO (219½) Brooklyn
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Washington
at DALLAS 7 (215½) Miami
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Detroit
at DENVER 7 (205) Oklahoma City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Michigan St 18½ at OAKLAND
San Francisco at CAL ST.-FULLERTON
at MICHIGAN 4 Oregon
at LOUISVILLE 32 Eastern Kentucky
at IUPUI OFF IPFW
at GEORGETOWN 3 Syracuse
at ARKANSAS 12½ Tulsa
at DEPAUL 15½ Ill.-Chicago
at PENN ST 10½ Alabama
at TEXAS 14 Cent. Michigan
Toledo 11½ at DETROIT
at NOTRE DAME 7 UCLA
at MISSISSIPPI 17½ Middle Tennessee
Air Force at DENVER
at TENNESSEE 6 Memphis
at S. UTAH OFF UC Santa Barbara
Seton Hall at RUTGERS
at AUBURN 11½ Saint Louis
Xavier at WAKE FOREST
at KENTUCKY 14 Georgia Tech
at SANTA CLARA Sacramento St
at RICHMOND Coll. Of Charleston
Kansas 22 at UMKC
at LOUISIANA TECH 15 Louisiana-Lafayette
at ILLINOIS 14½ Old Dominion
at WICHITA ST Oklahoma
at DAYTON 16½ Drake
at NEW MEXICO 5 New Mexico St
at GREEN BAY Evansville
Cs Bakersfield at IDAHO
Stanford 16 at SAN JOSE ST
at MANHATTAN 4 W. Michigan
at ARIZONA ST 4 Georgia
at MILWAUKEE E. Illinois
N. Colorado 4 at WYOMING
at UTAH VALLEY 9 N. Arizona
at SAN DIEGO 8 Uc Davis
Fresno St 9 at CAL POLY
at ARIZONA 3 Gonzaga
Saint Mary’s CA 7 at CALIFORNIA
Mississippi St Kansas St
Villanova 13 Delaware
Utah Weber State
BYU PK Utah St
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY ISLANDERS -174 Buffalo +162
at OTTAWA -107 Columbus -103
at CALGARY -109 Carolina -101
at ANAHEIM -140 NY Rangers +130
at NASHVILLE OFF Dallas OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF Los Angeles OFF
at MINNESOTA -125 Philadelphia +115
Toronto -125 at EDMONTON +115
Boston -118 at FLORIDA +108
at TAMPA BAY -129 Washington +119
at MONTREAL -240 Detroit +220
at ST. LOUIS -190 Chicago +175
at ARIZONA OFF New Jersey OFF
at SAN JOSE -117 Vancouver +107
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Navy 10 10 (40½) Army
Friday Bowls (12/20)
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau, Bahamas
Buffalo 7 (57½) Charlotte
Frisco Bowl
At Frisco, TX
Utah St 8 7 (65) Kent St
Saturday Bowls (12/21)
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T PK 3 (51½) Alcorn State
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque, N.M.
San Diego St (41½) Cent. Michigan
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Georgia Southern (61) Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
At Boca Raton, Fla.
SMU PK (70½) at FAU
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas St (63½) FIU
Las Vegas Bowl
At Las Vegas
Washington 3 (50) Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
At New Orleans
Appalachian St 21½ 17 (48) UAB
More Bowls
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF 16½ 17½ (61½) Marshall
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU PK (64) at HAWAII
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami 10½ 6 (50½) at LOUISIANA TECH
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh 11½ (49) E. Michigan
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina 4 4 (52½) Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Michigan St 4 (48½) Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Texas A&M 4 7 (54½) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa 3 2 (52) SOUTHERN CAL
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force 3 (67½) Washington St
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (54½) Iowa St
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Penn St 7 (61½) Memphis
Saturday (12/28)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
LSU 11 13 (75½) Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
Clemson 2 (64) Ohio State
Monday (12/30)
First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
W Kentucky 2 4 (51½) W. Michigan
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St 3 4 (63½) Louisville
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
California (43) Illinois
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Florida 14½ 14½ (55) Virginia
Tuesday (12/31)
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech 3 (46) Kentucky
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Arizona St 3 4 (55½) Florida St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Navy +2½ (52) Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Utah 6 7 (55) Texas
Wednesday (Jan. 1)
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 7 (59) Michigan
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Auburn 7 (53) Minnesota
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Wisconsin 1 (51) Oregon
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (42) Baylor
Thursday (1/2)
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati 7 (55) Boston College
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee PK (51½) Indiana
Friday (1/3)
Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 (59) Nevada
Saturday (1/4)
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Monday (1/6)
LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio)
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Tampa Bay 5 4 (46) at DETROIT
Philadelphia (39) at WASHINGTON
at GREEN BAY 4 (40½) Chicago
New England 10½ 10 (41½) at CINCINNATI
at TENNESSEE 3 3 (51½) Houston
Seattle 6 (49) at CAROLINA
at KANSAS CITY 11 10 (45) Denver
at NY GIANTS 3 3 (46) Miami
at PITTSBURGH +1 1 (36½) Buffalo
at OAKLAND 4 (47) Jacksonville
Cleveland 3 (49) at ARIZONA
at SAN FRANCISCO 11½ 10 (48) Atlanta
LA Rams +2½ (48½) at DALLAS
Minnesota 3 1 (45½) at LA CHARGERS
Monday
at NEW ORLEANS 9 (46½) Indianapolis

