|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|San Antonio
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at TORONTO
|7½
|(219½)
|Brooklyn
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at DALLAS
|7
|(215½)
|Miami
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at DENVER
|7
|(205)
|Oklahoma
|City
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Michigan St
|18½
|at
|OAKLAND
|San Francisco
|7½
|at
|CAL
|ST.-FULLERTON
|at MICHIGAN
|4
|Oregon
|at LOUISVILLE
|32
|Eastern
|Kentucky
|at IUPUI
|OFF
|IPFW
|at GEORGETOWN
|3
|Syracuse
|at ARKANSAS
|12½
|Tulsa
|at DEPAUL
|15½
|Ill.-Chicago
|at PENN ST
|10½
|Alabama
|at TEXAS
|14
|Cent.
|Michigan
|Toledo
|11½
|at
|DETROIT
|at NOTRE DAME
|7
|UCLA
|at MISSISSIPPI
|17½
|Middle
|Tennessee
|Air Force
|4½
|at
|DENVER
|at TENNESSEE
|6
|Memphis
|at S. UTAH
|OFF
|UC
|Santa
|Barbara
|Seton Hall
|1½
|at
|RUTGERS
|at AUBURN
|11½
|Saint
|Louis
|Xavier
|3½
|at
|WAKE
|FOREST
|at KENTUCKY
|14
|Georgia
|Tech
|at SANTA CLARA
|6½
|Sacramento
|St
|at RICHMOND
|9½
|Coll.
|Of
|Charleston
|Kansas
|22
|at
|UMKC
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|15
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|at ILLINOIS
|14½
|Old
|Dominion
|at WICHITA ST
|4½
|Oklahoma
|at DAYTON
|16½
|Drake
|at NEW MEXICO
|5
|New
|Mexico
|St
|at GREEN BAY
|2½
|Evansville
|Cs Bakersfield
|5½
|at
|IDAHO
|Stanford
|16
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|ST
|at MANHATTAN
|4
|W.
|Michigan
|at ARIZONA ST
|4
|Georgia
|at MILWAUKEE
|2½
|E.
|Illinois
|N. Colorado
|4
|at
|WYOMING
|at UTAH VALLEY
|9
|N.
|Arizona
|at SAN DIEGO
|8
|Uc
|Davis
|Fresno St
|9
|at
|CAL
|POLY
|at ARIZONA
|3
|Gonzaga
|Saint Mary’s CA
|7
|at
|CALIFORNIA
|Mississippi St
|2½
|Kansas
|St
|Villanova
|13
|Delaware
|Utah
|9½
|Weber
|State
|BYU
|PK
|Utah
|St
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-174
|Buffalo
|+162
|at OTTAWA
|-107
|Columbus
|-103
|at CALGARY
|-109
|Carolina
|-101
|at ANAHEIM
|-140
|NY
|Rangers
|+130
|at NASHVILLE
|OFF
|Dallas
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-125
|Philadelphia
|+115
|Toronto
|-125
|at
|EDMONTON
|+115
|Boston
|-118
|at
|FLORIDA
|+108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-129
|Washington
|+119
|at MONTREAL
|-240
|Detroit
|+220
|at ST. LOUIS
|-190
|Chicago
|+175
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|New
|Jersey
|OFF
|at SAN JOSE
|-117
|Vancouver
|+107
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Navy
|10
|10
|(40½)
|Army
|Friday Bowls (12/20)
|Bahamas Bowl
|At Nassau, Bahamas
|Buffalo
|7
|6½
|(57½)
|Charlotte
|Frisco Bowl
|At Frisco, TX
|Utah St
|8
|7
|(65)
|Kent
|St
|Saturday Bowls (12/21)
|Celebration Bowl
|At Atlanta
|NC A&T
|PK
|3
|(51½)
|Alcorn
|State
|New Mexico Bowl
|At Albuquerque, N.M.
|San Diego St
|6½
|3½
|(41½)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|Cure Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Georgia Southern
|9½
|4½
|(61)
|Liberty
|Boca Raton Bowl
|At Boca Raton, Fla.
|SMU
|PK
|3½
|(70½)
|at
|FAU
|Camellia Bowl
|At Montgomery, Ala.
|Arkansas St
|4½
|2½
|(63½)
|FIU
|Las Vegas Bowl
|At Las Vegas
|Washington
|3
|3½
|(50)
|Boise
|St
|New Orleans Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Appalachian St
|21½
|17
|(48)
|UAB
|More Bowls
|Gasparilla Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|UCF
|16½
|17½
|(61½)
|Marshall
|Hawaii Bowl
|At Honolulu
|BYU
|PK
|1½
|(64)
|at
|HAWAII
|Independence Bowl
|At Shreveport, La.
|Miami
|10½
|6
|(50½)
|at
|LOUISIANA
|TECH
|Quick Lane Bowl
|At Detroit
|Pittsburgh
|9½
|11½
|(49)
|E.
|Michigan
|Military Bowl
|At Annapolis, Md.
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|(52½)
|Temple
|Pinstripe Bowl
|At New York
|Michigan St
|4
|4½
|(48½)
|Wake
|Forest
|Texas Bowl
|At Houston
|Texas A&M
|4
|7
|(54½)
|Oklahoma
|St
|Holiday Bowl
|At San Diego
|Iowa
|3
|2
|(52)
|SOUTHERN
|CAL
|Cheez-It Bowl
|At Phoenix
|Air Force
|2½
|3
|(67½)
|Washington
|St
|Camping World Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Notre Dame
|6½
|3½
|(54½)
|Iowa
|St
|Cotton Bowl
|At Arlington, Texas
|Penn St
|7
|6½
|(61½)
|Memphis
|Saturday (12/28)
|Peach Bowl
|At Atlanta
|LSU
|11
|13
|(75½)
|Oklahoma
|Fiesta Bowl
|At Glendale, Ariz.
|Clemson
|1½
|2
|(64)
|Ohio
|State
|Monday (12/30)
|First Responder Bowl
|At Dallas
|W Kentucky
|2
|4
|(51½)
|W.
|Michigan
|Music City Bowl
|At Nashville, Tenn.
|Mississippi St
|3
|4
|(63½)
|Louisville
|Redbox Bowl
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|California
|6½
|6½
|(43)
|Illinois
|Orange Bowl
|At Miami
|Florida
|14½
|14½
|(55)
|Virginia
|Tuesday (12/31)
|Belk Bowl
|At Charlotte, N.C.
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2½
|(46)
|Kentucky
|Sun Bowl
|At El Paso, Texas
|Arizona St
|3
|4
|(55½)
|Florida
|St
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|Navy
|+2½
|2½
|(52)
|Kansas
|St
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|Wyoming
|7
|7
|(48½)
|Georgia
|St
|Alamo Bowl
|At San Antonio, Texas
|Utah
|6
|7
|(55)
|Texas
|Wednesday (Jan. 1)
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Alabama
|8½
|7
|(59)
|Michigan
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Auburn
|9½
|7
|(53)
|Minnesota
|Rose Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
|Wisconsin
|1
|2½
|(51)
|Oregon
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Georgia
|7½
|7½
|(42)
|Baylor
|Thursday (1/2)
|Birmingham Bowl
|At Birmingham, Ala.
|Cincinnati
|6½
|7
|(55)
|Boston
|College
|Gator Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Tennessee
|PK
|1½
|(51½)
|Indiana
|Friday (1/3)
|Potato Bowl
|At Boise, Idaho
|Ohio
|6
|7½
|(59)
|Nevada
|Saturday (1/4)
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Tulane
|7
|7
|(56½)
|Southern
|Miss
|Monday (1/6)
|LendingTree Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|14
|(55½)
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Tampa Bay
|5
|4
|(46)
|at
|DETROIT
|Philadelphia
|5½
|5½
|(39)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at GREEN BAY
|5½
|4
|(40½)
|Chicago
|New England
|10½
|10
|(41½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at TENNESSEE
|3
|3
|(51½)
|Houston
|Seattle
|6
|6½
|(49)
|at
|CAROLINA
|at KANSAS CITY
|11
|10
|(45)
|Denver
|at NY GIANTS
|3
|3
|(46)
|Miami
|at PITTSBURGH
|+1
|1
|(36½)
|Buffalo
|at OAKLAND
|4
|6½
|(47)
|Jacksonville
|Cleveland
|2½
|3
|(49)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|11½
|10
|(48)
|Atlanta
|LA Rams
|+2½
|1½
|(48½)
|at
|DALLAS
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|(45½)
|at
|LA
|CHARGERS
|Monday
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7½
|9
|(46½)
|Indianapolis
