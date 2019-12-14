Listen Live Sports

NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Orlando
at INDIANA 11½ (209) Charlotte
Philadelphia (217) at BROOKLYN
LA Lakers 12 (226½) at ATLANTA
at DENVER 10½ (206) New York
Sacramento 3 (210½) at GOLDEN STATE
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at NEBRASKA-OMAHA 9 Ut Rio Grande Valley
at FORDHAM Tennessee State
at N. KENTUCKY 6 Illinois St
at HOUSTON 5 Oklahoma St
NC State at NC GREENSBORO
at SOUTH FLORIDA 10½ Drexel
Purdue 11 at NEBRASKA
at MISSOURI 15 S. Illinois
at NORTHWESTERN 19 SIU-Edwardsville
at BOWLING GREEN 16½ Cleveland St
at NORTH CAROLINA 14½ Wofford
at CHATTANOOGA 9 Troy
at WASHINGTON ST UC Riverside
at CLEMSON South Carolina
at BRADLEY Georgia Southern
at PACIFIC 7 CS Northridge
Ohio State at MINNESOTA
at SOUTHERN CAL 18½ Long Beach St
at VA COMMONWEALTH 13 Missouri St
at YOUNGSTOWN ST 7 SE Missouri
at HAWAII 6 Samford
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WINNIPEG -140 Philadelphia +130
at DETROIT OFF Los Angeles OFF
at CHICAGO -105 Minnesota -105
at VEGAS OFF Vancouver OFF
College Football
Friday Bowls
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau, Bahamas
Buffalo 7 (58) Charlotte
Frisco Bowl
At Frisco, TX
Utah St 8 7 (65) Kent St
Saturday Bowls (12/21)
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T PK (51½) Alcorn State
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque, N.M.
San Diego St (41½) Cent. Michigan
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Georgia Southern 5 (61½) Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
At Boca Raton, Fla.
SMU PK 3 (70) at FAU
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas St (63) FIU
Las Vegas Bowl
At Las Vegas
Washington 3 (49½) Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
At New Orleans
Appalachian St 21½ 16½ (48) UAB
More Bowls
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF 16½ 17½ (61½) Marshall
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU PK 2 (64) at HAWAII
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami 10½ 6 (50) at LOUISIANA TECH
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh 11 (49) E. Michigan
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina 4 (53) Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Michigan St 4 (49) Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Texas A&M 4 7 (54) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa 3 2 (52) SOUTHERN CAL
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force 3 (67½) Washington St
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (54½) Iowa St
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Penn St 7 (60½) Memphis
Saturday (12/28)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
LSU 11 13 (75½) Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
Clemson 2 (63) Ohio State
Monday (12/30)
First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
W Kentucky 2 (52) W. Michigan
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St 3 (63½) Louisville
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
California 7 (43) Illinois
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Florida 14½ 14½ (54½) Virginia
Tuesday (12/31)
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech 3 3 (46½) Kentucky
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Arizona St 3 4 (55½) Florida St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Navy +2½ (52) Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Utah 6 (55) Texas
Wednesday (Jan. 1)
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 7 (59) Michigan
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Auburn 7 (53) Minnesota
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Wisconsin 1 3 (51) Oregon
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (41½) Baylor
Thursday (1/2)
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati 7 (55½) Boston College
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee PK (51) Indiana
Friday (1/3)
Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 (58½) Nevada
Saturday (1/4)
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Monday (1/6)
LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio)
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Tampa Bay 5 (45½) at DETROIT
Philadelphia 6 (39) at WASHINGTON
at GREEN BAY (40½) Chicago
New England 10½ 10 (41½) at CINCINNATI
at TENNESSEE 3 3 (51) Houston
Seattle 6 6 (49½) at CAROLINA
at KANSAS CITY 11 10 (45) Denver
at NY GIANTS 3 3 (46) Miami
at PITTSBURGH +1 1 (37) Buffalo
at OAKLAND 4 (47) Jacksonville
Cleveland 3 (49) at ARIZONA
at SAN FRANCISCO 11½ 11 (48½) Atlanta
LA Rams +2½ 1 (48½) at DALLAS
Minnesota 3 1 (45) at LA CHARGERS
Monday
at NEW ORLEANS 9 (46½) Indianapolis

