NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Orlando at INDIANA 11½ (209) Charlotte Philadelphia 4½ (217) at BROOKLYN LA Lakers 12 (226½) at ATLANTA at DENVER 10½ (206) New York Sacramento 3 (210½) at GOLDEN STATE COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NEBRASKA-OMAHA 9 Ut Rio Grande Valley at FORDHAM 3½ Tennessee State at N. KENTUCKY 6 Illinois St at HOUSTON 5 Oklahoma St NC State 1½ at NC GREENSBORO at SOUTH FLORIDA 10½ Drexel Purdue 11 at NEBRASKA at MISSOURI 15 S. Illinois at NORTHWESTERN 19 SIU-Edwardsville at BOWLING GREEN 16½ Cleveland St at NORTH CAROLINA 14½ Wofford at CHATTANOOGA 9 Troy at WASHINGTON ST 8½ UC Riverside at CLEMSON 5½ South Carolina at BRADLEY 3½ Georgia Southern at PACIFIC 7 CS Northridge Ohio State 8½ at MINNESOTA at SOUTHERN CAL 18½ Long Beach St at VA COMMONWEALTH 13 Missouri St at YOUNGSTOWN ST 7 SE Missouri at HAWAII 6 Samford National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WINNIPEG -140 Philadelphia +130 at DETROIT OFF Los Angeles OFF at CHICAGO -105 Minnesota -105 at VEGAS OFF Vancouver OFF College Football Friday Bowls FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Bahamas Bowl At Nassau, Bahamas Buffalo 7 6½ (58) Charlotte Frisco Bowl At Frisco, TX Utah St 8 7 (65) Kent St Saturday Bowls (12/21) Celebration Bowl At Atlanta NC A&T PK 2½ (51½) Alcorn State New Mexico Bowl At Albuquerque, N.M. San Diego St 6½ 3½ (41½) Cent. Michigan Cure Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Georgia Southern 9½ 5 (61½) Liberty Boca Raton Bowl At Boca Raton, Fla. SMU PK 3 (70) at FAU Camellia Bowl At Montgomery, Ala. Arkansas St 4½ 2½ (63) FIU Las Vegas Bowl At Las Vegas Washington 3 3½ (49½) Boise St New Orleans Bowl At New Orleans Appalachian St 21½ 16½ (48) UAB More Bowls Gasparilla Bowl At Tampa, Fla. UCF 16½ 17½ (61½) Marshall Hawaii Bowl At Honolulu BYU PK 2 (64) at HAWAII Independence Bowl At Shreveport, La. Miami 10½ 6 (50) at LOUISIANA TECH Quick Lane Bowl At Detroit Pittsburgh 9½ 11 (49) E. Michigan Military Bowl At Annapolis, Md. North Carolina 4 4½ (53) Temple Pinstripe Bowl At New York Michigan St 4 4½ (49) Wake Forest Texas Bowl At Houston Texas A&M 4 7 (54) Oklahoma St Holiday Bowl At San Diego Iowa 3 2 (52) SOUTHERN CAL Cheez-It Bowl At Phoenix Air Force 2½ 3 (67½) Washington St Camping World Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Notre Dame 6½ 3½ (54½) Iowa St Cotton Bowl At Arlington, Texas Penn St 7 6½ (60½) Memphis Saturday (12/28) Peach Bowl At Atlanta LSU 11 13 (75½) Oklahoma Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. Clemson 1½ 2 (63) Ohio State Monday (12/30) First Responder Bowl At Dallas W Kentucky 2 3½ (52) W. Michigan Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi St 3 4½ (63½) Louisville Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. California 6½ 7 (43) Illinois Orange Bowl At Miami Florida 14½ 14½ (54½) Virginia Tuesday (12/31) Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech 3 3 (46½) Kentucky Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Arizona St 3 4 (55½) Florida St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Navy +2½ 2½ (52) Kansas St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Utah 6 7½ (55) Texas Wednesday (Jan. 1) Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Alabama 8½ 7 (59) Michigan Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Auburn 9½ 7 (53) Minnesota Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Wisconsin 1 3 (51) Oregon Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 7½ 7½ (41½) Baylor Thursday (1/2) Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Cincinnati 6½ 7 (55½) Boston College Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Tennessee PK 1½ (51) Indiana Friday (1/3) Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho Ohio 6 7½ (58½) Nevada Saturday (1/4) Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss Monday (1/6) LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio) NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tampa Bay 5 5½ (45½) at DETROIT Philadelphia 5½ 6 (39) at WASHINGTON at GREEN BAY 5½ 4½ (40½) Chicago New England 10½ 10 (41½) at CINCINNATI at TENNESSEE 3 3 (51) Houston Seattle 6 6 (49½) at CAROLINA at KANSAS CITY 11 10 (45) Denver at NY GIANTS 3 3 (46) Miami at PITTSBURGH +1 1 (37) Buffalo at OAKLAND 4 6½ (47) Jacksonville Cleveland 2½ 3 (49) at ARIZONA at SAN FRANCISCO 11½ 11 (48½) Atlanta LA Rams +2½ 1 (48½) at DALLAS Minnesota 3 1 (45) at LA CHARGERS Monday at NEW ORLEANS 7½ 9 (46½) Indianapolis

