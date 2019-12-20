Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

December 20, 2019 11:32 am
 
2 min read
      
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA (207½) Sacramento
Memphis 2 (222) at CLEVELAND
at TORONTO (230) Washington
at BOSTON 9 (213) Detroit
at MIAMI (216½) New York
at OKLAHOMA CITY 4 (222) Phoenix
at PHILADELPHIA (212½) Dallas
at DENVER 10 (216) Minnesota
at PORTLAND 4 (217) Orlando
New Orleans (222½) at GOLDEN STATE
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at FORDHAM James Madison
at GEORGIA SMU
Furman at MERCER
UC Irvine 5 at ILL.-CHICAGO
at SOUTH DAKOTA N. Colorado
at MARQUETTE 12½ N. Dakota St
at FRESNO ST 13½ IUPUI
Akron Tulane
Liberty 7 Towson
Quinnipiac Drexel
Bowling Green 10 Norfolk State
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -121 Dallas +111
Toronto -158 at NY RANGERS +148
Washington -190 at NEW JERSEY +175
Pittsburgh -119 at EDMONTON +109
College Football
Friday Bowls
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau, Bahamas
Buffalo 7 (51½) Charlotte
Frisco Bowl
At Frisco, TX
Utah St 8 (68) Kent St
Saturday Bowls
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T PK (51½) Alcorn State
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque, N.M.
San Diego St (41) Cent. Michigan
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Georgia Southern 4 (58½) Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
At Boca Raton, Fla.
SMU PK (68) at FAU
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas St (60) FIU
Las Vegas Bowl
At Las Vegas
Washington 3 (50) Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
At New Orleans
Appalachian St 21½ 17 (47) UAB
More Bowls
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF 16½ 17 (61½) Marshall
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU PK (64) at HAWAII
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami 10½ (50½) at LOUISIANA TECH
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh 11½ (49) E. Michigan
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina 4 (53) Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Michigan St 4 (50) Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Texas A&M 4 7 (54½) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa 3 2 (52) SOUTHERN CAL
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force 3 (68) Washington St
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (54½) Iowa St
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Penn St 7 (60) Memphis
Saturday (12/28)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
LSU 11 13½ (76) Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
Clemson 2 (63) Ohio State
Monday (12/30)
First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
W Kentucky 2 4 (52) W. Michigan
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
California (43) Illinois
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Florida 14½ 14½ (55) Virginia
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St 3 4 (63½) Louisville
Tuesday (12/31)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Arizona St 3 (54) Florida St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Navy +2½ (52) Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Utah 6 7 (55) Texas
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech 3 (46½) Kentucky
Wednesday (Jan. 1)
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 7 (59) Michigan
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Auburn 7 (53) Minnesota
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Wisconsin 1 3 (51) Oregon
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (41) Baylor
Thursday (1/2)
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati 7 (55) Boston College
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee PK (51½) Indiana
Friday (1/3)
Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 (59) Nevada
Saturday (1/4)
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Monday (1/6)
LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio)
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN FRANCISCO 6 (44½) LA Rams
at NEW ENGLAND (37) Buffalo
Houston PK 3 (50½) at TAMPA BAY
Sunday
at DENVER 6 7 (37½) Detroit
at LA CHARGERS 7 (45) Oakland
at ATLANTA 7 (46½) Jacksonville
New Orleans (49½) at TENNESSEE
at WASHINGTON 3 2 (41) NY Giants
Pittsburgh 3 3 (37) at NY JETS
Cincinnati +2½ 1 (46) at MIAMI
at INDIANAPOLIS (46½) Carolina
Baltimore 8 10 (49½) at CLEVELAND
Dallas PK (45½) at PHILADELPHIA
at SEATTLE 9 10 (51) Arizona
Kansas City 5 6 (44½) at CHICAGO
Monday
at MINNESOTA (46) Green Bay

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

