NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 4½ (207½) Sacramento Memphis 2 (222) at CLEVELAND at TORONTO 6½ (230) Washington at BOSTON 9 (213) Detroit at MIAMI 9½ (216½) New York at OKLAHOMA CITY 4 (222) Phoenix at PHILADELPHIA 8½ (212½) Dallas at DENVER 10 (216) Minnesota at PORTLAND 4 (217) Orlando New Orleans 1½ (222½) at GOLDEN STATE COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FORDHAM 3½ James Madison at GEORGIA 5½ SMU Furman 9½ at MERCER UC Irvine 5 at ILL.-CHICAGO at SOUTH DAKOTA 1½ N. Colorado at MARQUETTE 12½ N. Dakota St at FRESNO ST 13½ IUPUI Akron 4½ Tulane Liberty 7 Towson Quinnipiac 1½ Drexel Bowling Green 10 Norfolk State National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -121 Dallas +111 Toronto -158 at NY RANGERS +148 Washington -190 at NEW JERSEY +175 Pittsburgh -119 at EDMONTON +109 College Football Friday Bowls FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Bahamas Bowl At Nassau, Bahamas Buffalo 7 6½ (51½) Charlotte Frisco Bowl At Frisco, TX Utah St 8 6½ (68) Kent St Saturday Bowls Celebration Bowl At Atlanta NC A&T PK 2½ (51½) Alcorn State New Mexico Bowl At Albuquerque, N.M. San Diego St 6½ 3½ (41) Cent. Michigan Cure Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Georgia Southern 9½ 4 (58½) Liberty Boca Raton Bowl At Boca Raton, Fla. SMU PK 3½ (68) at FAU Camellia Bowl At Montgomery, Ala. Arkansas St 4½ 2½ (60) FIU Las Vegas Bowl At Las Vegas Washington 3 3½ (50) Boise St New Orleans Bowl At New Orleans Appalachian St 21½ 17 (47) UAB More Bowls Gasparilla Bowl At Tampa, Fla. UCF 16½ 17 (61½) Marshall Hawaii Bowl At Honolulu BYU PK 1½ (64) at HAWAII Independence Bowl At Shreveport, La. Miami 10½ 6½ (50½) at LOUISIANA TECH Quick Lane Bowl At Detroit Pittsburgh 9½ 11½ (49) E. Michigan Military Bowl At Annapolis, Md. North Carolina 4 4½ (53) Temple Pinstripe Bowl At New York Michigan St 4 3½ (50) Wake Forest Texas Bowl At Houston Texas A&M 4 7 (54½) Oklahoma St Holiday Bowl At San Diego Iowa 3 2 (52) SOUTHERN CAL Cheez-It Bowl At Phoenix Air Force 2½ 3 (68) Washington St Camping World Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Notre Dame 6½ 3½ (54½) Iowa St Cotton Bowl At Arlington, Texas Penn St 7 6½ (60) Memphis Saturday (12/28) Peach Bowl At Atlanta LSU 11 13½ (76) Oklahoma Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. Clemson 1½ 2 (63) Ohio State Monday (12/30) First Responder Bowl At Dallas W Kentucky 2 4 (52) W. Michigan Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. California 6½ 6½ (43) Illinois Orange Bowl At Miami Florida 14½ 14½ (55) Virginia Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi St 3 4 (63½) Louisville Tuesday (12/31) Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Arizona St 3 4½ (54) Florida St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Navy +2½ 2½ (52) Kansas St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Utah 6 7 (55) Texas Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech 3 2½ (46½) Kentucky Wednesday (Jan. 1) Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Alabama 8½ 7 (59) Michigan Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Auburn 9½ 7 (53) Minnesota Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Wisconsin 1 3 (51) Oregon Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 7½ 6½ (41) Baylor Thursday (1/2) Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Cincinnati 6½ 7 (55) Boston College Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Tennessee PK 1½ (51½) Indiana Friday (1/3) Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho Ohio 6 7½ (59) Nevada Saturday (1/4) Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss Monday (1/6) LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio) NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 6 6½ (44½) LA Rams at NEW ENGLAND 6½ 6½ (37) Buffalo Houston PK 3 (50½) at TAMPA BAY Sunday at DENVER 6 7 (37½) Detroit at LA CHARGERS 6½ 7 (45) Oakland at ATLANTA 6½ 7 (46½) Jacksonville New Orleans 1½ 2½ (49½) at TENNESSEE at WASHINGTON 3 2 (41) NY Giants Pittsburgh 3 3 (37) at NY JETS Cincinnati +2½ 1 (46) at MIAMI at INDIANAPOLIS 6½ 6½ (46½) Carolina Baltimore 8 10 (49½) at CLEVELAND Dallas PK 1½ (45½) at PHILADELPHIA at SEATTLE 9 10 (51) Arizona Kansas City 5 6 (44½) at CHICAGO Monday at MINNESOTA 4½ 5½ (46) Green Bay

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

