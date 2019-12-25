Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

December 25, 2019
 
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 6 (231) Washington
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Memphis
at BROOKLYN 7 (221) New York
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Minnesota
at UTAH (220) Portland
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami 10½ (50½) at LOUISIANA TECH
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh 11½ (49) E. Michigan
Friday
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina 4 (53) Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Michigan St 4 (50) Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Texas A&M 4 (54½) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa 3 2 (52) SOUTHERN CAL
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force 3 (68½) Washington St
Saturday
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (54½) Iowa St
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Penn St 7 7 (59½) Memphis
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
LSU 11 13½ (76) Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
Clemson 2 (63) Ohio State
Monday
First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
W Kentucky 2 3 (54½) W. Michigan
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
California 6 (44) Illinois
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Florida 14½ 14½ (55) Virginia
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St 3 4 (63½) Louisville
Tuesday
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Arizona St 3 (53½) Florida St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Navy +2½ (52) Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Utah 6 7 (55) Texas
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech 3 (46) Kentucky
Wednesday
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 7 (58) Michigan
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Auburn 7 (53) Minnesota
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (41) Baylor
Thursday, Dec. 2
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati 7 (55) Boston College
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee PK (51½) Indiana
Friday, Dec. 3
Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 8 (59) Nevada
Saturday, Dec. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Monday, Dec. 6
LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio)
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Tennessee (45) at HOUSTON
Cleveland (44) at CINCINNATI
at MINNESOTA 7 1 (37) Chicago
Indianapolis 1 4 (43) at JACKSONVILLE
at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (48) Atlanta
at DALLAS 14 10½ (44) Washington
New Orleans 11 13 (45½) at CAROLINA
Philadelphia 4 (45) at NY GIANTS
Pittsburgh +2 2 (37) at BALTIMORE
at BUFFALO (36) NY Jets
at NEW ENGLAND 15 15½ (44½) Miami
Green Bay 10 12½ (43) at DETROIT
at KANSAS CITY 9 (44½) LA Chargers
at LA RAMS 7 (49) Arizona
San Francisco +1 3 (47) at SEATTLE
at DENVER 3 (40½) Oakland

