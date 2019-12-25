NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 6 (231) Washington at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Memphis at BROOKLYN 7 (221) New York at DALLAS OFF (OFF) San Antonio at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Minnesota at UTAH 5½ (220) Portland College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Independence Bowl At Shreveport, La. Miami 10½ 6½ (50½) at LOUISIANA TECH Quick Lane Bowl At Detroit Pittsburgh 9½ 11½ (49) E. Michigan Friday Military Bowl At Annapolis, Md. North Carolina 4 4½ (53) Temple Pinstripe Bowl At New York Michigan St 4 3½ (50) Wake Forest Texas Bowl At Houston Texas A&M 4 6½ (54½) Oklahoma St Holiday Bowl At San Diego Iowa 3 2 (52) SOUTHERN CAL Cheez-It Bowl At Phoenix Air Force 2½ 3 (68½) Washington St Saturday Camping World Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Notre Dame 6½ 3½ (54½) Iowa St Cotton Bowl At Arlington, Texas Penn St 7 7 (59½) Memphis Peach Bowl At Atlanta LSU 11 13½ (76) Oklahoma Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. Clemson 1½ 2 (63) Ohio State Monday First Responder Bowl At Dallas W Kentucky 2 3 (54½) W. Michigan Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. California 6½ 6 (44) Illinois Orange Bowl At Miami Florida 14½ 14½ (55) Virginia Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi St 3 4 (63½) Louisville Tuesday Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Arizona St 3 4½ (53½) Florida St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Navy +2½ 2½ (52) Kansas St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Utah 6 7 (55) Texas Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech 3 2½ (46) Kentucky Wednesday Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Alabama 8½ 7 (58) Michigan Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Auburn 9½ 7 (53) Minnesota Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 7½ 5½ (41) Baylor Thursday, Dec. 2 Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Cincinnati 6½ 7 (55) Boston College Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Tennessee PK 1½ (51½) Indiana Friday, Dec. 3 Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho Ohio 6 8 (59) Nevada Saturday, Dec. 4 Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss Monday, Dec. 6 LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio) NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 2½ 3½ (45) at HOUSTON Cleveland 2½ 2½ (44) at CINCINNATI at MINNESOTA 7 1 (37) Chicago Indianapolis 1 4 (43) at JACKSONVILLE at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (48) Atlanta at DALLAS 14 10½ (44) Washington New Orleans 11 13 (45½) at CAROLINA Philadelphia 4 4½ (45) at NY GIANTS Pittsburgh +2 2 (37) at BALTIMORE at BUFFALO 3½ 1½ (36) NY Jets at NEW ENGLAND 15 15½ (44½) Miami Green Bay 10 12½ (43) at DETROIT at KANSAS CITY 7½ 9 (44½) LA Chargers at LA RAMS 6½ 7 (49) Arizona San Francisco +1 3 (47) at SEATTLE at DENVER 4½ 3 (40½) Oakland

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

