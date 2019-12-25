|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|6
|(231)
|Washington
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at BROOKLYN
|7
|(221)
|New
|York
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at UTAH
|5½
|(220)
|Portland
|College Football
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Independence Bowl
|At Shreveport, La.
|Miami
|10½
|6½
|(50½)
|at
|LOUISIANA
|TECH
|Quick Lane Bowl
|At Detroit
|Pittsburgh
|9½
|11½
|(49)
|E.
|Michigan
|Friday
|Military Bowl
|At Annapolis, Md.
|North Carolina
|4
|4½
|(53)
|Temple
|Pinstripe Bowl
|At New York
|Michigan St
|4
|3½
|(50)
|Wake
|Forest
|Texas Bowl
|At Houston
|Texas A&M
|4
|6½
|(54½)
|Oklahoma
|St
|Holiday Bowl
|At San Diego
|Iowa
|3
|2
|(52)
|SOUTHERN
|CAL
|Cheez-It Bowl
|At Phoenix
|Air Force
|2½
|3
|(68½)
|Washington
|St
|Saturday
|Camping World Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Notre Dame
|6½
|3½
|(54½)
|Iowa
|St
|Cotton Bowl
|At Arlington, Texas
|Penn St
|7
|7
|(59½)
|Memphis
|Peach Bowl
|At Atlanta
|LSU
|11
|13½
|(76)
|Oklahoma
|Fiesta Bowl
|At Glendale, Ariz.
|Clemson
|1½
|2
|(63)
|Ohio
|State
|Monday
|First Responder Bowl
|At Dallas
|W Kentucky
|2
|3
|(54½)
|W.
|Michigan
|Redbox Bowl
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|California
|6½
|6
|(44)
|Illinois
|Orange Bowl
|At Miami
|Florida
|14½
|14½
|(55)
|Virginia
|Music City Bowl
|At Nashville, Tenn.
|Mississippi St
|3
|4
|(63½)
|Louisville
|Tuesday
|Sun Bowl
|At El Paso, Texas
|Arizona St
|3
|4½
|(53½)
|Florida
|St
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|Navy
|+2½
|2½
|(52)
|Kansas
|St
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|Wyoming
|7
|7
|(48½)
|Georgia
|St
|Alamo Bowl
|At San Antonio, Texas
|Utah
|6
|7
|(55)
|Texas
|Belk Bowl
|At Charlotte, N.C.
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2½
|(46)
|Kentucky
|Wednesday
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Alabama
|8½
|7
|(58)
|Michigan
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Auburn
|9½
|7
|(53)
|Minnesota
|Rose Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
|Wisconsin
|1
|3
|(51½)
|Oregon
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Georgia
|7½
|5½
|(41)
|Baylor
|Thursday, Dec. 2
|Birmingham Bowl
|At Birmingham, Ala.
|Cincinnati
|6½
|7
|(55)
|Boston
|College
|Gator Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Tennessee
|PK
|1½
|(51½)
|Indiana
|Friday, Dec. 3
|Potato Bowl
|At Boise, Idaho
|Ohio
|6
|8
|(59)
|Nevada
|Saturday, Dec. 4
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Tulane
|7
|7
|(56½)
|Southern
|Miss
|Monday, Dec. 6
|LendingTree Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|14
|(55½)
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Tennessee
|2½
|3½
|(45)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Cleveland
|2½
|2½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at MINNESOTA
|7
|1
|(37)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|1
|4
|(43)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at TAMPA BAY
|2
|1
|(48)
|Atlanta
|at DALLAS
|14
|10½
|(44)
|Washington
|New Orleans
|11
|13
|(45½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Philadelphia
|4
|4½
|(45)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Pittsburgh
|+2
|2
|(37)
|at
|BALTIMORE
|at BUFFALO
|3½
|1½
|(36)
|NY
|Jets
|at NEW ENGLAND
|15
|15½
|(44½)
|Miami
|Green Bay
|10
|12½
|(43)
|at
|DETROIT
|at KANSAS CITY
|7½
|9
|(44½)
|LA
|Chargers
|at LA RAMS
|6½
|7
|(49)
|Arizona
|San Francisco
|+1
|3
|(47)
|at
|SEATTLE
|at DENVER
|4½
|3
|(40½)
|Oakland
