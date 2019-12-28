NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 2½ (212½) Oklahoma City at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Houston at MEMPHIS 3 (217½) Charlotte at DENVER OFF (OFF) Sacramento at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Dallas COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO STATE 8 West Virginia at PENN ST 20½ Cornell at INDIANA 5½ Arkansas at COLORADO 17 Iona Duquesne 7 at MARSHALL Kansas 6½ at STANFORD at NC STATE 13 Appalachian St at MISSISSIPPI 22½ Tennessee Tech at NEW MEXICO 12½ Uc Davis at TEXAS TECH 20 Cs Bakersfield Rhode Island 8½ at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at SOUTH FLORIDA 9 FAU South Dakota 4½ at W. ILLINOIS at NEBRASKA-OMAHA 2 South Dakota State N. Dakota St 8½ at DENVER Harvard 2½ at CALIFORNIA at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE OFF UC Santa Barbara at MICHIGAN ST 25½ W. Michigan at KANSAS ST 6½ Tulsa at OREGON ST 14 North Dakota at ALABAMA 5 Richmond National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -178 Winnipeg +166 at COLUMBUS -145 Chicago +135 at OTTAWA -130 New Jersey +120 at MINNESOTA -110 NY Islanders +100 at FLORIDA OFF Montreal OFF at BOSTON -232 Buffalo +212 at TAMPA BAY OFF Detroit OFF at ARIZONA OFF Dallas OFF Philadelphia -115 at ANAHEIM +102 at CALGARY -148 Vancouver +138 College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG First Responder Bowl At Dallas W Kentucky 2 3 (53½) W. Michigan Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. California 6½ 6 (44) Illinois Orange Bowl At Miami Florida 14½ 14½ (55) Virginia Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi St 3 4 (62½) Louisville Tuesday Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Arizona St 3 4 (53½) Florida St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Navy +2½ 2½ (52½) Kansas St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Utah 6 7 (55) Texas Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech 3 2½ (46½) Kentucky Wednesday Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Alabama 8½ 7 (58) Michigan Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Auburn 9½ 7 (53½) Minnesota Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 7½ 4½ (41½) Baylor Thursday Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Cincinnati 6½ 7 (56) Boston College Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Tennessee PK 2½ (52½) Indiana Friday Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho Ohio 6 8 (59) Nevada Saturday Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss Monday (1/6) LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio) NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 2½ 6 (44) at HOUSTON Cleveland 2½ 2½ (43) at CINCINNATI Chicago +7 3½ (36) at MINNESOTA Indianapolis 1 5½ (41½) at JACKSONVILLE at TAMPA BAY 2 PK (47½) Atlanta at DALLAS 14 13 (46) Washington New Orleans 11 13 (44½) at CAROLINA Philadelphia 4 3½ (44½) at NY GIANTS Pittsburgh +2 2 (37) at BALTIMORE at BUFFALO 3½ PK (36½) NY Jets at NEW ENGLAND 15 16 (44½) Miami Green Bay 10 12½ (43½) at DETROIT at KANSAS CITY 7½ 9 (45½) LA Chargers at LA RAMS 6½ 6½ (45) Arizona San Francisco +1 3 (46½) at SEATTLE at DENVER 4½ 3½ (41) Oakland

