|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|2½
|(212½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at MEMPHIS
|3
|(217½)
|Charlotte
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at OHIO STATE
|8
|West
|Virginia
|at PENN ST
|20½
|Cornell
|at INDIANA
|5½
|Arkansas
|at COLORADO
|17
|Iona
|Duquesne
|7
|at
|MARSHALL
|Kansas
|6½
|at
|STANFORD
|at NC STATE
|13
|Appalachian
|St
|at MISSISSIPPI
|22½
|Tennessee
|Tech
|at NEW MEXICO
|12½
|Uc
|Davis
|at TEXAS TECH
|20
|Cs
|Bakersfield
|Rhode Island
|8½
|at
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|at SOUTH FLORIDA
|9
|FAU
|South Dakota
|4½
|at
|W.
|ILLINOIS
|at NEBRASKA-OMAHA
|2
|South
|Dakota
|State
|N. Dakota St
|8½
|at
|DENVER
|Harvard
|2½
|at
|CALIFORNIA
|at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|OFF
|UC
|Santa
|Barbara
|at MICHIGAN ST
|25½
|W.
|Michigan
|at KANSAS ST
|6½
|Tulsa
|at OREGON ST
|14
|North
|Dakota
|at ALABAMA
|5
|Richmond
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-178
|Winnipeg
|+166
|at COLUMBUS
|-145
|Chicago
|+135
|at OTTAWA
|-130
|New
|Jersey
|+120
|at MINNESOTA
|-110
|NY
|Islanders
|+100
|at FLORIDA
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-232
|Buffalo
|+212
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Dallas
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-115
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+102
|at CALGARY
|-148
|Vancouver
|+138
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|First Responder Bowl
|At Dallas
|W Kentucky
|2
|3
|(53½)
|W.
|Michigan
|Redbox Bowl
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|California
|6½
|6
|(44)
|Illinois
|Orange Bowl
|At Miami
|Florida
|14½
|14½
|(55)
|Virginia
|Music City Bowl
|At Nashville, Tenn.
|Mississippi St
|3
|4
|(62½)
|Louisville
|Tuesday
|Sun Bowl
|At El Paso, Texas
|Arizona St
|3
|4
|(53½)
|Florida
|St
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|Navy
|+2½
|2½
|(52½)
|Kansas
|St
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|Wyoming
|7
|7
|(48½)
|Georgia
|St
|Alamo Bowl
|At San Antonio, Texas
|Utah
|6
|7
|(55)
|Texas
|Belk Bowl
|At Charlotte, N.C.
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2½
|(46½)
|Kentucky
|Wednesday
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Alabama
|8½
|7
|(58)
|Michigan
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Auburn
|9½
|7
|(53½)
|Minnesota
|Rose Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
|Wisconsin
|1
|3
|(51½)
|Oregon
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Georgia
|7½
|4½
|(41½)
|Baylor
|Thursday
|Birmingham Bowl
|At Birmingham, Ala.
|Cincinnati
|6½
|7
|(56)
|Boston
|College
|Gator Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Tennessee
|PK
|2½
|(52½)
|Indiana
|Friday
|Potato Bowl
|At Boise, Idaho
|Ohio
|6
|8
|(59)
|Nevada
|Saturday
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Tulane
|7
|7
|(56½)
|Southern
|Miss
|Monday (1/6)
|LendingTree Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|14
|(55½)
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Tennessee
|2½
|6
|(44)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Cleveland
|2½
|2½
|(43)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|Chicago
|+7
|3½
|(36)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Indianapolis
|1
|5½
|(41½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at TAMPA BAY
|2
|PK
|(47½)
|Atlanta
|at DALLAS
|14
|13
|(46)
|Washington
|New Orleans
|11
|13
|(44½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Philadelphia
|4
|3½
|(44½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Pittsburgh
|+2
|2
|(37)
|at
|BALTIMORE
|at BUFFALO
|3½
|PK
|(36½)
|NY
|Jets
|at NEW ENGLAND
|15
|16
|(44½)
|Miami
|Green Bay
|10
|12½
|(43½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at KANSAS CITY
|7½
|9
|(45½)
|LA
|Chargers
|at LA RAMS
|6½
|6½
|(45)
|Arizona
|San Francisco
|+1
|3
|(46½)
|at
|SEATTLE
|at DENVER
|4½
|3½
|(41)
|Oakland
