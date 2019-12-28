Listen Live Sports

NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO (212½) Oklahoma City
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Houston
at MEMPHIS 3 (217½) Charlotte
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Dallas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at OHIO STATE 8 West Virginia
at PENN ST 20½ Cornell
at INDIANA Arkansas
at COLORADO 17 Iona
Duquesne 7 at MARSHALL
Kansas at STANFORD
at NC STATE 13 Appalachian St
at MISSISSIPPI 22½ Tennessee Tech
at NEW MEXICO 12½ Uc Davis
at TEXAS TECH 20 Cs Bakersfield
Rhode Island at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at SOUTH FLORIDA 9 FAU
South Dakota at W. ILLINOIS
at NEBRASKA-OMAHA 2 South Dakota State
N. Dakota St at DENVER
Harvard at CALIFORNIA
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE OFF UC Santa Barbara
at MICHIGAN ST 25½ W. Michigan
at KANSAS ST Tulsa
at OREGON ST 14 North Dakota
at ALABAMA 5 Richmond
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -178 Winnipeg +166
at COLUMBUS -145 Chicago +135
at OTTAWA -130 New Jersey +120
at MINNESOTA -110 NY Islanders +100
at FLORIDA OFF Montreal OFF
at BOSTON -232 Buffalo +212
at TAMPA BAY OFF Detroit OFF
at ARIZONA OFF Dallas OFF
Philadelphia -115 at ANAHEIM +102
at CALGARY -148 Vancouver +138
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
W Kentucky 2 3 (53½) W. Michigan
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
California 6 (44) Illinois
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Florida 14½ 14½ (55) Virginia
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St 3 4 (62½) Louisville
Tuesday
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Arizona St 3 4 (53½) Florida St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Navy +2½ (52½) Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Utah 6 7 (55) Texas
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech 3 (46½) Kentucky
Wednesday
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 7 (58) Michigan
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Auburn 7 (53½) Minnesota
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (41½) Baylor
Thursday
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati 7 (56) Boston College
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee PK (52½) Indiana
Friday
Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 8 (59) Nevada
Saturday
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Monday (1/6)
LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio)
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Tennessee 6 (44) at HOUSTON
Cleveland (43) at CINCINNATI
Chicago +7 (36) at MINNESOTA
Indianapolis 1 (41½) at JACKSONVILLE
at TAMPA BAY 2 PK (47½) Atlanta
at DALLAS 14 13 (46) Washington
New Orleans 11 13 (44½) at CAROLINA
Philadelphia 4 (44½) at NY GIANTS
Pittsburgh +2 2 (37) at BALTIMORE
at BUFFALO PK (36½) NY Jets
at NEW ENGLAND 15 16 (44½) Miami
Green Bay 10 12½ (43½) at DETROIT
at KANSAS CITY 9 (45½) LA Chargers
at LA RAMS (45) Arizona
San Francisco +1 3 (46½) at SEATTLE
at DENVER (41) Oakland

