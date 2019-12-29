Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

December 29, 2019 5:29 pm
 
1 min read
      
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Miami
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at UTAH 9 (218) Detroit
at PORTLAND 4 (231) Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at PITTSBURGH 14 Canisius
at TOWSON Hofstra
at VILLANOVA Xavier
at N. KENTUCKY Green Bay
at GEORGIA 11½ Austin Peay
at BUFFALO 3 St. Bonaventure
at AKRON 9 UMass
Northeastern at JAMES MADISON
at WRIGHT ST 12 Milwaukee
at DREXEL 7 UNC-Wilmington
William & Mary 6 at ELON
at DELAWARE 3 Coll. Of Charleston
at IUPUI 5 Cleveland St
at NORTH CAROLINA Yale
Davidson 1 at VANDERBILT
at ILL.-CHICAGO 3 Youngstown St
at OKLAHOMA 20 Ut Rio Grand Valley
at MISSOURI 32½ Chicago State
at VALPARAISO PK Loyola of Chicago
at MISSISSIPPI ST Kent St
at SOUTHERN MISS OFF Louisiana Tech
at INDIANA ST 7 S. Illinois
at DEPAUL Seton Hall
at SAN FRANCISCO 4 Harvard
at MONTANA ST 4 N. Arizona
Eastern Washington 8 at IDAHO STATE
at GONZAGA 31 Detroit
at MONTANA Sacramento St
at WEBER STATE 11½ Idaho
at TCU 9 George Mason
at MEMPHIS 17 Tulane
at PORTLAND STATE 2 S. Utah
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at PITTSBURGH -250 Ottawa +220
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
W Kentucky 2 (54) W. Michigan
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
California (44) Illinois
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Florida 14½ 14 (55) Virginia
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St 3 (62½) Louisville
Tuesday
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Arizona St 3 4 (53½) Florida St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Navy +2½ (53½) Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Utah 6 7 (55) Texas
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech 3 (46½) Kentucky
Wednesday
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 7 (58) Michigan
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Auburn 7 (54) Minnesota
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia 5 (41½) Baylor
Thursday
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati 7 (56) Boston College
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee PK (52½) Indiana
Friday
Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 8 (59) Nevada
Saturday
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Monday (1/6)
LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio)
Monday National Championship Game (1/13)
At Mobile, Ala.
Championship Game At New Orleans Lsu (-4½) -5½

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

