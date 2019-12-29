NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Atlanta at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Miami at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at UTAH 9 (218) Detroit at PORTLAND 4 (231) Phoenix COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PITTSBURGH 14 Canisius at TOWSON 1½ Hofstra at VILLANOVA 5½ Xavier at N. KENTUCKY 6½ Green Bay at GEORGIA 11½ Austin Peay at BUFFALO 3 St. Bonaventure at AKRON 9 UMass Northeastern 2½ at JAMES MADISON at WRIGHT ST 12 Milwaukee at DREXEL 7 UNC-Wilmington William & Mary 6 at ELON at DELAWARE 3 Coll. Of Charleston at IUPUI 5 Cleveland St at NORTH CAROLINA 7½ Yale Davidson 1 at VANDERBILT at ILL.-CHICAGO 3 Youngstown St at OKLAHOMA 20 Ut Rio Grand Valley at MISSOURI 32½ Chicago State at VALPARAISO PK Loyola of Chicago at MISSISSIPPI ST 7½ Kent St at SOUTHERN MISS OFF Louisiana Tech at INDIANA ST 7 S. Illinois at DEPAUL 1½ Seton Hall at SAN FRANCISCO 4 Harvard at MONTANA ST 4 N. Arizona Eastern Washington 8 at IDAHO STATE at GONZAGA 31 Detroit at MONTANA 3½ Sacramento St at WEBER STATE 11½ Idaho at TCU 9 George Mason at MEMPHIS 17 Tulane at PORTLAND STATE 2 S. Utah National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE at PITTSBURGH -250 Ottawa +220 College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG First Responder Bowl At Dallas W Kentucky 2 3½ (54) W. Michigan Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. California 6½ 6½ (44) Illinois Orange Bowl At Miami Florida 14½ 14 (55) Virginia Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi St 3 5½ (62½) Louisville Tuesday Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Arizona St 3 4 (53½) Florida St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Navy +2½ 2½ (53½) Kansas St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Wyoming 7 7 (48½) Georgia St Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Utah 6 7 (55) Texas Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech 3 2½ (46½) Kentucky Wednesday Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Alabama 8½ 7 (58) Michigan Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Auburn 9½ 7 (54) Minnesota Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 7½ 5 (41½) Baylor Thursday Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Cincinnati 6½ 7 (56) Boston College Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Tennessee PK 2½ (52½) Indiana Friday Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho Ohio 6 8 (59) Nevada Saturday Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss Monday (1/6) LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (55½) Miami (Ohio) Monday National Championship Game (1/13) At Mobile, Ala. Championship Game At New Orleans Lsu (-4½) -5½

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.