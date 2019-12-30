Listen Live Sports

NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO 10½ (209) Atlanta
Miami (227½) at WASHINGTON
Brookly (220) at MINNESOTA
Milwaukee (219) at CHICAGO
at UTAH 10 (217) Detroit
at PORTLAND (231) Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at PITTSBURGH 14 Canisius
Hofstra 1 at TOWSON
at VILLANOVA 6 Xavier
at N. KENTUCKY Green Bay
at GEORGIA 12½ Austin Peay
at BUFFALO St. Bonaventure
at AKRON UMass
Northeastern at JAMES MADISON
at WRIGHT ST 11 Milwaukee
at DREXEL 8 UNC-Wilmington
William & Mary 7 at ELON
at DELAWARE 3 Coll. Of Charleston
at IUPUI Cleveland St
at NORTH CAROLINA Yale
at VANDERBILT 1 Davidson
at ILL.-CHICAGO Youngstown St
at OKLAHOMA 20 Ut Rio Grand Valley
at MISSOURI 33½ Chicago State
Loyola of Chicago at VALPARAISO
at MISSISSIPPI ST Kent St
Louisiana Tech at SOUTHERN MISS
at INDIANA ST 7 S. Illinois
at DEPAUL Seton Hall
at SAN FRANCISCO Harvard
at MONTANA ST 4 N. Arizona
Eastern Washington at IDAHO STATE
at GONZAGA 32½ Detroit
at MONTANA Sacramento St
at WEBER STATE 10½ Idaho
at TCU 11½ George Mason
at MEMPHIS 15½ Tulane
at PORTLAND STATE S. Utah
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at PITTSBURGH -280 Ottawa +250
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
W Kentucky 2 (55) W. Michigan
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
California 7 (45½) Illinois
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Florida 14½ 14½ (55½) Virginia
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St 3 (63½) Louisville
Tuesday
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Arizona St 3 4 (53½) Florida St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Navy +2½ (53½) Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming 7 7 (48) Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Utah 6 7 (55) Texas
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech 3 (46½) Kentucky
Wednesday
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 7 (58) Michigan
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Auburn 7 (54) Minnesota
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia 5 (41½) Baylor
Thursday
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati 7 (54½) Boston College
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee PK (52½) Indiana
Friday
Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 8 (58½) Nevada
Saturday
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Monday (1/6)
LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (54½) Miami (Ohio)
Monday National Championship Game (1/13)
At Mobile, Ala.
Championship Game At New Orleans Lsu (-4½) -5½
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at HOUSTON 4 3 (42) Buffalo
at NEW ENGLAND (44) Tennessee
Sunday
at NEW ORLEANS 7 8 (47½) Minnesota
Seattle +2 (46) at PHILADELPHIA

