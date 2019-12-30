|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|10½
|(209)
|Atlanta
|Miami
|8½
|(227½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Brookly
|2½
|(220)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Milwaukee
|6½
|(219)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at UTAH
|10
|(217)
|Detroit
|at PORTLAND
|4½
|(231)
|Phoenix
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at PITTSBURGH
|14
|Canisius
|Hofstra
|1
|at
|TOWSON
|at VILLANOVA
|6
|Xavier
|at N. KENTUCKY
|5½
|Green
|Bay
|at GEORGIA
|12½
|Austin
|Peay
|at BUFFALO
|2½
|St.
|Bonaventure
|at AKRON
|9½
|UMass
|Northeastern
|2½
|at
|JAMES
|MADISON
|at WRIGHT ST
|11
|Milwaukee
|at DREXEL
|8
|UNC-Wilmington
|William & Mary
|7
|at
|ELON
|at DELAWARE
|3
|Coll.
|Of
|Charleston
|at IUPUI
|4½
|Cleveland
|St
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|7½
|Yale
|at VANDERBILT
|1
|Davidson
|at ILL.-CHICAGO
|4½
|Youngstown
|St
|at OKLAHOMA
|20
|Ut
|Rio
|Grand
|Valley
|at MISSOURI
|33½
|Chicago
|State
|Loyola of Chicago
|3½
|at
|VALPARAISO
|at MISSISSIPPI ST
|7½
|Kent
|St
|Louisiana Tech
|7½
|at
|SOUTHERN
|MISS
|at INDIANA ST
|7
|S.
|Illinois
|at DEPAUL
|1½
|Seton
|Hall
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|5½
|Harvard
|at MONTANA ST
|4
|N.
|Arizona
|Eastern Washington
|7½
|at
|IDAHO
|STATE
|at GONZAGA
|32½
|Detroit
|at MONTANA
|5½
|Sacramento
|St
|at WEBER STATE
|10½
|Idaho
|at TCU
|11½
|George
|Mason
|at MEMPHIS
|15½
|Tulane
|at PORTLAND STATE
|2½
|S.
|Utah
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-280
|Ottawa
|+250
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|First Responder Bowl
|At Dallas
|W Kentucky
|2
|3½
|(55)
|W.
|Michigan
|Redbox Bowl
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|California
|6½
|7
|(45½)
|Illinois
|Orange Bowl
|At Miami
|Florida
|14½
|14½
|(55½)
|Virginia
|Music City Bowl
|At Nashville, Tenn.
|Mississippi St
|3
|5½
|(63½)
|Louisville
|Tuesday
|Sun Bowl
|At El Paso, Texas
|Arizona St
|3
|4
|(53½)
|Florida
|St
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|Navy
|+2½
|2½
|(53½)
|Kansas
|St
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|Wyoming
|7
|7
|(48)
|Georgia
|St
|Alamo Bowl
|At San Antonio, Texas
|Utah
|6
|7
|(55)
|Texas
|Belk Bowl
|At Charlotte, N.C.
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2½
|(46½)
|Kentucky
|Wednesday
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Alabama
|8½
|7
|(58)
|Michigan
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Auburn
|9½
|7
|(54)
|Minnesota
|Rose Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
|Wisconsin
|1
|3
|(51½)
|Oregon
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Georgia
|7½
|5
|(41½)
|Baylor
|Thursday
|Birmingham Bowl
|At Birmingham, Ala.
|Cincinnati
|6½
|7
|(54½)
|Boston
|College
|Gator Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Tennessee
|PK
|2½
|(52½)
|Indiana
|Friday
|Potato Bowl
|At Boise, Idaho
|Ohio
|6
|8
|(58½)
|Nevada
|Saturday
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Tulane
|7
|7
|(56½)
|Southern
|Miss
|Monday (1/6)
|LendingTree Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|14
|(54½)
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|Monday National Championship Game (1/13)
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Championship Game
|At
|New
|Orleans
|Lsu
|(-4½)
|-5½
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at HOUSTON
|4
|3
|(42)
|Buffalo
|at NEW ENGLAND
|4½
|4½
|(44)
|Tennessee
|Sunday
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|8
|(47½)
|Minnesota
|Seattle
|+2
|1½
|(46)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
