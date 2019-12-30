NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 10½ (209) Atlanta Miami 8½ (227½) at WASHINGTON Brookly 2½ (220) at MINNESOTA Milwaukee 6½ (219) at CHICAGO at UTAH 10 (217) Detroit at PORTLAND 4½ (231) Phoenix COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PITTSBURGH 14 Canisius Hofstra 1 at TOWSON at VILLANOVA 6 Xavier at N. KENTUCKY 5½ Green Bay at GEORGIA 12½ Austin Peay at BUFFALO 2½ St. Bonaventure at AKRON 9½ UMass Northeastern 2½ at JAMES MADISON at WRIGHT ST 11 Milwaukee at DREXEL 8 UNC-Wilmington William & Mary 7 at ELON at DELAWARE 3 Coll. Of Charleston at IUPUI 4½ Cleveland St at NORTH CAROLINA 7½ Yale at VANDERBILT 1 Davidson at ILL.-CHICAGO 4½ Youngstown St at OKLAHOMA 20 Ut Rio Grand Valley at MISSOURI 33½ Chicago State Loyola of Chicago 3½ at VALPARAISO at MISSISSIPPI ST 7½ Kent St Louisiana Tech 7½ at SOUTHERN MISS at INDIANA ST 7 S. Illinois at DEPAUL 1½ Seton Hall at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ Harvard at MONTANA ST 4 N. Arizona Eastern Washington 7½ at IDAHO STATE at GONZAGA 32½ Detroit at MONTANA 5½ Sacramento St at WEBER STATE 10½ Idaho at TCU 11½ George Mason at MEMPHIS 15½ Tulane at PORTLAND STATE 2½ S. Utah National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE at PITTSBURGH -280 Ottawa +250 College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG First Responder Bowl At Dallas W Kentucky 2 3½ (55) W. Michigan Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. California 6½ 7 (45½) Illinois Orange Bowl At Miami Florida 14½ 14½ (55½) Virginia Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi St 3 5½ (63½) Louisville Tuesday Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Arizona St 3 4 (53½) Florida St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Navy +2½ 2½ (53½) Kansas St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Wyoming 7 7 (48) Georgia St Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Utah 6 7 (55) Texas Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech 3 2½ (46½) Kentucky Wednesday Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Alabama 8½ 7 (58) Michigan Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Auburn 9½ 7 (54) Minnesota Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 7½ 5 (41½) Baylor Thursday Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Cincinnati 6½ 7 (54½) Boston College Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Tennessee PK 2½ (52½) Indiana Friday Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho Ohio 6 8 (58½) Nevada Saturday Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss Monday (1/6) LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (54½) Miami (Ohio) Monday National Championship Game (1/13) At Mobile, Ala. Championship Game At New Orleans Lsu (-4½) -5½ NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 4 3 (42) Buffalo at NEW ENGLAND 4½ 4½ (44) Tennessee Sunday at NEW ORLEANS 7 8 (47½) Minnesota Seattle +2 1½ (46) at PHILADELPHIA

