NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 7½ (210½) at CHARLOTTE Philadelphia 1½ (212) at INDIANA LA Clippers 7½ (223) at SACRAMENTO at SAN ANTONIO 11 (216½) Golden State at TORONTO 9 (217½) Cleveland at HOUSTON 2½ (220½) Denver Dallas 1½ (218) at OKLAHOMA CITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA ST 11½ Georgia Tech Temple 1½ at UCF N. Iowa 6 at ILLINOIS ST at CLEMSON 2½ Miami at AIR FORCE 4½ UC Riverside at MISSOURI ST 6 Evansville Georgetown 1½ at PROVIDENCE at DUKE 22½ Boston College at BRADLEY 2 Drake at WISCONSIN 13 Rider Butler 5 at ST. JOHN’S National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -170 NY Islanders +158 Boston -176 at NEW JERSEY +164 at VEGAS -220 Anaheim +200 Toronto -129 at MINNESOTA +119 at CAROLINA -165 Montreal +155 Tampa Bay -178 at BUFFALO +166 Florida -109 at COLUMBUS -101 San Jose -170 at DETROIT +158 at COLORADO -206 Winnipeg +186 St. Louis -116 at ARIZONA +106 at CALGARY -188 Chicago +173 Philadelphia -114 at LOS ANGELES +104 at EDMONTON -133 NY Rangers +123 College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Arizona St 3 3½ (53½) Florida St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Navy +2½ 2½ (53) Kansas St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Wyoming 7 7½ (48½) Georgia St Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Utah 6 7 (55) Texas Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech 3 2 (47) Kentucky Wednesday Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Alabama 8½ 7 (59) Michigan Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Auburn 9½ 7 (54) Minnesota Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 7½ 4½ (42½) Baylor Thursday Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Cincinnati 6½ 7 (54½) Boston College Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Tennessee PK 2½ (52½) Indiana Friday Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho Ohio 6 8 (58½) Nevada Saturday Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss Monday LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (54½) Miami (Ohio) Monday National Championship Game Championship Game At New Orleans, LA. (1/13 LSU 4½ 5 (69) Clemson NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 4 2½ (43) Buffalo at NEW ENGLAND 4½ 4½ (43½) Tennessee Sunday at NEW ORLEANS 7 7½ (49) Minnesota Seattle +2 2 (46) at PHILADELPHIA

