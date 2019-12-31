|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|7½
|(210½)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|Philadelphia
|1½
|(212)
|at
|INDIANA
|LA Clippers
|7½
|(223)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|at SAN ANTONIO
|11
|(216½)
|Golden
|State
|at TORONTO
|9
|(217½)
|Cleveland
|at HOUSTON
|2½
|(220½)
|Denver
|Dallas
|1½
|(218)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at FLORIDA ST
|11½
|Georgia
|Tech
|Temple
|1½
|at
|UCF
|N. Iowa
|6
|at
|ILLINOIS
|ST
|at CLEMSON
|2½
|Miami
|at AIR FORCE
|4½
|UC
|Riverside
|at MISSOURI ST
|6
|Evansville
|Georgetown
|1½
|at
|PROVIDENCE
|at DUKE
|22½
|Boston
|College
|at BRADLEY
|2
|Drake
|at WISCONSIN
|13
|Rider
|Butler
|5
|at
|ST.
|JOHN’S
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-170
|NY
|Islanders
|+158
|Boston
|-176
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+164
|at VEGAS
|-220
|Anaheim
|+200
|Toronto
|-129
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+119
|at CAROLINA
|-165
|Montreal
|+155
|Tampa Bay
|-178
|at
|BUFFALO
|+166
|Florida
|-109
|at
|COLUMBUS
|-101
|San Jose
|-170
|at
|DETROIT
|+158
|at COLORADO
|-206
|Winnipeg
|+186
|St. Louis
|-116
|at
|ARIZONA
|+106
|at CALGARY
|-188
|Chicago
|+173
|Philadelphia
|-114
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+104
|at EDMONTON
|-133
|NY
|Rangers
|+123
|College Football
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Sun Bowl
|At El Paso, Texas
|Arizona St
|3
|3½
|(53½)
|Florida
|St
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|Navy
|+2½
|2½
|(53)
|Kansas
|St
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|Wyoming
|7
|7½
|(48½)
|Georgia
|St
|Alamo Bowl
|At San Antonio, Texas
|Utah
|6
|7
|(55)
|Texas
|Belk Bowl
|At Charlotte, N.C.
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|(47)
|Kentucky
|Wednesday
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Alabama
|8½
|7
|(59)
|Michigan
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Auburn
|9½
|7
|(54)
|Minnesota
|Rose Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
|Wisconsin
|1
|3
|(51½)
|Oregon
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Georgia
|7½
|4½
|(42½)
|Baylor
|Thursday
|Birmingham Bowl
|At Birmingham, Ala.
|Cincinnati
|6½
|7
|(54½)
|Boston
|College
|Gator Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Tennessee
|PK
|2½
|(52½)
|Indiana
|Friday
|Potato Bowl
|At Boise, Idaho
|Ohio
|6
|8
|(58½)
|Nevada
|Saturday
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Tulane
|7
|7
|(56½)
|Southern
|Miss
|Monday
|LendingTree Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|14
|(54½)
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|Monday National Championship Game
|Championship Game
|At New Orleans, LA. (1/13
|LSU
|4½
|5
|(69)
|Clemson
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at HOUSTON
|4
|2½
|(43)
|Buffalo
|at NEW ENGLAND
|4½
|4½
|(43½)
|Tennessee
|Sunday
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|7½
|(49)
|Minnesota
|Seattle
|+2
|2
|(46)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
