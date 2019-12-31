Listen Live Sports

NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (210½) at CHARLOTTE
Philadelphia (212) at INDIANA
LA Clippers (223) at SACRAMENTO
at SAN ANTONIO 11 (216½) Golden State
at TORONTO 9 (217½) Cleveland
at HOUSTON (220½) Denver
Dallas (218) at OKLAHOMA CITY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at FLORIDA ST 11½ Georgia Tech
Temple at UCF
N. Iowa 6 at ILLINOIS ST
at CLEMSON Miami
at AIR FORCE UC Riverside
at MISSOURI ST 6 Evansville
Georgetown at PROVIDENCE
at DUKE 22½ Boston College
at BRADLEY 2 Drake
at WISCONSIN 13 Rider
Butler 5 at ST. JOHN’S
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -170 NY Islanders +158
Boston -176 at NEW JERSEY +164
at VEGAS -220 Anaheim +200
Toronto -129 at MINNESOTA +119
at CAROLINA -165 Montreal +155
Tampa Bay -178 at BUFFALO +166
Florida -109 at COLUMBUS -101
San Jose -170 at DETROIT +158
at COLORADO -206 Winnipeg +186
St. Louis -116 at ARIZONA +106
at CALGARY -188 Chicago +173
Philadelphia -114 at LOS ANGELES +104
at EDMONTON -133 NY Rangers +123
College Football
Tuesday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Arizona St 3 (53½) Florida St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Navy +2½ (53) Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming 7 (48½) Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Utah 6 7 (55) Texas
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech 3 2 (47) Kentucky
Wednesday
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 7 (59) Michigan
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Auburn 7 (54) Minnesota
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Wisconsin 1 3 (51½) Oregon
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (42½) Baylor
Thursday
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati 7 (54½) Boston College
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee PK (52½) Indiana
Friday
Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 8 (58½) Nevada
Saturday
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Monday
LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (54½) Miami (Ohio)
Monday National Championship Game
Championship Game
At New Orleans, LA. (1/13
LSU 5 (69) Clemson
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at HOUSTON 4 (43) Buffalo
at NEW ENGLAND (43½) Tennessee
Sunday
at NEW ORLEANS 7 (49) Minnesota
Seattle +2 2 (46) at PHILADELPHIA

