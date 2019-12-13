Listen Live Sports

Presidents Cup at a glance

December 13, 2019 3:20 am
 
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LEADING: International 6 1/2, United States 3 1/2.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer were 5 under in 16 holes in foursomes for a 3-and-2 victory over Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson. At the time, it gave the International team a 6-1 lead.

SHOT OF THE DAY, PART I: Patrick Cantlay made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 1-up victory, the first U.S. point of the session.

CELEBRATION OF THE DAY: Justin Thomas made an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-up victory, then screamed at partner Tiger Woods, “I love me some ME.” He took that from a video of Terrell Owns.

RIGHT MAN, WRONG MESSAGE: Patrick Reed loves to antagonize the crowd, and after a birdie on the 11th, he cupped his ear and then used his putter to mimic shoveling sand. It was a reference to his rules violation last week in the Bahamas, which led to a two-shot penalty.

TIGER TALES: Woods won his 26th match in his foursomes victory with Thomas, tying the Presidents Cup set by Phil Mickelson. Woods is playing his ninth Presidents Cup. Mickelson played 12 of them.

KEY STATISTIC: The International team leads going into the weekend for the first time since 2005.

NOTEWORTHY: Haotong Li is the only player to have not played a match. He goes Saturday with Marc Leishman.

QUOTEWORTHY: “We dug ourselves out of what could have been a big hole.” — Justin Thomas.

FOURSOMES: Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler vs. Marc Leishman-Haotong Li. Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay vs. Sungjae Im-Abraham Ancer; Patrick Reed-Webb Simpson vs. Hideki Matsuyama-C.T. Pan; Matt Kuchar-Tony Finau vs. Adam Scott-Byeong Hun An

TELEVISION (all times EST): Friday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel).

