Presidents Cup Cards

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|Saturday
|INTERNATIONAL 9, UNITED STATES 5
|Fourballs
|International 2½, United States 1½
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, US 444-433-444-434-434-3xx
Marc Leishman-Haotong Li, Int. 452-443-454-444-334-4xx
United States, 3 and 2.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US 452-534-454-433-444-4xx
Sungjae Im-Abraham Ancer, Int. 452-434-444-334-424-3xx
International, 3 and 2.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Patrick Reed-Webb Simpson, US 453-434-444-444-435-xxx
Hideki Matsuyama-C.T. Pan, Int. 343-532-344-443-334-xxx
International, 5 and 3.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Matt Kuchar-Tony Finau, US 442-423-444-344-425-433
Adam Scott-Byeong Hun An, Int. 442-433-434-334-434-434
Halved.
