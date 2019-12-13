Listen Live Sports

Presidents Cup Cards

December 13, 2019 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
      
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia

Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

Saturday
INTERNATIONAL 9, UNITED STATES 5
Fourballs
International 2½, United States 1½

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, US 444-433-444-434-434-3xx

Marc Leishman-Haotong Li, Int. 452-443-454-444-334-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US 452-534-454-433-444-4xx

Sungjae Im-Abraham Ancer, Int. 452-434-444-334-424-3xx

International, 3 and 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Patrick Reed-Webb Simpson, US 453-434-444-444-435-xxx

Hideki Matsuyama-C.T. Pan, Int. 343-532-344-443-334-xxx

International, 5 and 3.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Matt Kuchar-Tony Finau, US 442-423-444-344-425-433

Adam Scott-Byeong Hun An, Int. 442-433-434-334-434-434

Halved.

