Presidents Cup Cards

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|Saturday
|INTERNATIONAL 10, UNITED STATES 8
|Fourballs
|International 2½, United States 1½
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, US 444-433-444-434-434-3xx
Marc Leishman-Haotong Li, Int. 452-443-454-444-334-4xx
United States, 3 and 2.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US 452-534-454-433-444-4xx
Sungjae Im-Abraham Ancer, Int. 452-434-444-334-424-3xx
International, 3 and 2.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Patrick Reed-Webb Simpson, US 453-434-444-444-435-xxx
Hideki Matsuyama-C.T. Pan, Int. 343-532-344-443-334-xxx
International, 5 and 3.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Matt Kuchar-Tony Finau, US 442-423-444-344-425-433
Adam Scott-Byeong Hun An, Int. 442-433-434-334-434-434
Halved.
___
United States 2½, International 1½
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Dustin Johnson-Gary Woodland, US 443-433-444-533-434-64x
Louis Oosthuizen-Adam Scott, Int 433-434-544-444-434-45x
United States, 2 and 1.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, US 443-334-444-444-434-555
Marc Leishman-Abraham Ancer, Int 553-544-544-433-434-443
Halved.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US 452-543-334-534-434-44x
Cameron Smith-Sungjae Im, Int 343-434-444-444-535-44x
United States, 2 and 1.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Matt Kuchar-Tony Finau, US 343-334-445-444-445-444
Byeong Hun An-Joaquin Niemann, Int 443-434-445-434-534-444
Halved.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.