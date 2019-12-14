Listen Live Sports

Presidents Cup Cards

December 14, 2019 2:38 am
 
1 min read
      
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia

Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

Saturday
INTERNATIONAL 10, UNITED STATES 8
Fourballs
International 2½, United States 1½

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, US 444-433-444-434-434-3xx

Marc Leishman-Haotong Li, Int. 452-443-454-444-334-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US 452-534-454-433-444-4xx

Sungjae Im-Abraham Ancer, Int. 452-434-444-334-424-3xx

International, 3 and 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Patrick Reed-Webb Simpson, US 453-434-444-444-435-xxx

Hideki Matsuyama-C.T. Pan, Int. 343-532-344-443-334-xxx

International, 5 and 3.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Matt Kuchar-Tony Finau, US 442-423-444-344-425-433

Adam Scott-Byeong Hun An, Int. 442-433-434-334-434-434

Halved.

___

Foursomes

United States 2½, International 1½

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Dustin Johnson-Gary Woodland, US 443-433-444-533-434-64x

Louis Oosthuizen-Adam Scott, Int 433-434-544-444-434-45x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, US 443-334-444-444-434-555

Marc Leishman-Abraham Ancer, Int 553-544-544-433-434-443

Halved.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US 452-543-334-534-434-44x

Cameron Smith-Sungjae Im, Int 343-434-444-444-535-44x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Matt Kuchar-Tony Finau, US 343-334-445-444-445-444

Byeong Hun An-Joaquin Niemann, Int 443-434-445-434-534-444

Halved.

