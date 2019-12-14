Presidents Cup Cards

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 Saturday INTERNATIONAL 10, UNITED STATES 8 Fourballs International 2½, United States 1½ Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, US 444-433-444-434-434-3xx Marc Leishman-Haotong Li, Int. 452-443-454-444-334-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US 452-534-454-433-444-4xx Sungjae Im-Abraham Ancer, Int. 452-434-444-334-424-3xx

International, 3 and 2.

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Patrick Reed-Webb Simpson, US 453-434-444-444-435-xxx Hideki Matsuyama-C.T. Pan, Int. 343-532-344-443-334-xxx

International, 5 and 3.

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Matt Kuchar-Tony Finau, US 442-423-444-344-425-433 Adam Scott-Byeong Hun An, Int. 442-433-434-334-434-434

Halved.

Foursomes

United States 3, International 1

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Dustin Johnson-Gary Woodland, US 443-433-444-533-434-64x Louis Oosthuizen-Adam Scott, Int 433-434-544-444-434-45x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, US 443-334-444-444-434-555 Marc Leishman-Abraham Ancer, Int 553-544-544-433-434-443

Halved.

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US 452-543-334-534-434-44x Cameron Smith-Sungjae Im, Int 343-434-444-444-535-44x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Matt Kuchar-Tony Finau, US 343-334-445-444-445-444 Byeong Hun An-Joaquin Niemann, Int 443-434-445-434-534-444

Halved.

