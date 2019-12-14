Presidents Cup Cards

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|Saturday
|INTERNATIONAL 10, UNITED STATES 8
|Fourballs
|International 2½, United States 1½
|Par
|453-434-444-444-435-444
|Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, US
|444-433-444-434-434-3xx
|Marc Leishman-Haotong Li, Int.
|452-443-454-444-334-4xx
United States, 3 and 2.
|Par
|453-434-444-444-435-444
|Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US
|452-534-454-433-444-4xx
|Sungjae Im-Abraham Ancer, Int.
|452-434-444-334-424-3xx
International, 3 and 2.
|Par
|453-434-444-444-435-444
|Patrick Reed-Webb Simpson, US
|453-434-444-444-435-xxx
|Hideki Matsuyama-C.T. Pan, Int.
|343-532-344-443-334-xxx
International, 5 and 3.
|Par
|453-434-444-444-435-444
|Matt Kuchar-Tony Finau, US
|442-423-444-344-425-433
|Adam Scott-Byeong Hun An, Int.
|442-433-434-334-434-434
Halved.
United States 3, International 1
|Par
|453-434-444-444-435-444
|Dustin Johnson-Gary Woodland, US
|443-433-444-533-434-64x
|Louis Oosthuizen-Adam Scott, Int
|433-434-544-444-434-45x
United States, 2 and 1.
|Par
|453-434-444-444-435-444
|Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, US
|443-334-444-444-434-555
|Marc Leishman-Abraham Ancer, Int
|553-544-544-433-434-443
Halved.
|Par
|453-434-444-444-435-444
|Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US
|452-543-334-534-434-44x
|Cameron Smith-Sungjae Im, Int
|343-434-444-444-535-44x
United States, 2 and 1.
|Par
|453-434-444-444-435-444
|Matt Kuchar-Tony Finau, US
|343-334-445-444-445-444
|Byeong Hun An-Joaquin Niemann, Int
|443-434-445-434-534-444
Halved.
