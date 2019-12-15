Presidents Cup Cards

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 Sunday UNITED STATES 18, INTERNATIONAL 16 Singles United States 8, International 4 Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Tiger Woods, US 444-443-444-334-434-3xx Abraham Ancer, Int. 453-524-345-434-345-3xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Tony Finau, US 453-535-444-434-325-444 Hideki Matsuyama, Int. 442-443-443-446-435-354

Halved.

___

Advertisement

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Patrick Reed, US 342-433-345-434-434-3xx C.T. Pan, Int. 453-534-434-334-336-5xx

United States, 4 and 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Dustin Johnson, US 443-334-445-436-344-xxx Haotong Li, Int. 444-544-544-554-326-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Bryson DeChambeau, US 343-424-445-444-434-354 Adam Hadwin, Int. 344-433-444-444-434-444

Halved.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Gary Woodland, US 343-423-444-454-445-xxx Sungjae Im, Int. 333-434-443-444-334-xxx

International, 4 and 3.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Patrick Cantlay, US 443-423-544-533-334-4xx Joaquin Niemann, Int. 442-634-443-344-435-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Xander Schauffele, US 443-433-354-444-334-54x Adam Scott, Int. 453-454-454-354-333-44x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Webb Simpson, US 343-433-444-444-444-54x Byeong Hun An, Int. 352-444-444-444-535-44x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Justin Thomas, US 342-434-444-535-444-44x Cameron Smith, Int. 443-533-443-434-435-43x

International, 2 and 1.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Matt Kuchar, US 454-423-444-335-424-535 Louis Oosthuizen, Int. 343-432-444-443-435-544

Halved.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444 Rickie Fowler, US 353-533-344-555-344-435 Marc Leishman, Int. 343-334-445-345-435-444

Halved.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.