Presidents Cup Cards

December 15, 2019 12:12 am
 
2 min read
      
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
Sunday
UNITED STATES 18, INTERNATIONAL 16
Singles
United States 8, International 4
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Tiger Woods, US 444-443-444-334-434-3xx
Abraham Ancer, Int. 453-524-345-434-345-3xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Tony Finau, US 453-535-444-434-325-444
Hideki Matsuyama, Int. 442-443-443-446-435-354

Halved.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Patrick Reed, US 342-433-345-434-434-3xx
C.T. Pan, Int. 453-534-434-334-336-5xx

United States, 4 and 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Dustin Johnson, US 443-334-445-436-344-xxx
Haotong Li, Int. 444-544-544-554-326-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Bryson DeChambeau, US 343-424-445-444-434-354
Adam Hadwin, Int. 344-433-444-444-434-444

Halved.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Gary Woodland, US 343-423-444-454-445-xxx
Sungjae Im, Int. 333-434-443-444-334-xxx

International, 4 and 3.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Patrick Cantlay, US 443-423-544-533-334-4xx
Joaquin Niemann, Int. 442-634-443-344-435-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Xander Schauffele, US 443-433-354-444-334-54x
Adam Scott, Int. 453-454-454-354-333-44x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Webb Simpson, US 343-433-444-444-444-54x
Byeong Hun An, Int. 352-444-444-444-535-44x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Justin Thomas, US 342-434-444-535-444-44x
Cameron Smith, Int. 443-533-443-434-435-43x

International, 2 and 1.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Matt Kuchar, US 454-423-444-335-424-535
Louis Oosthuizen, Int. 343-432-444-443-435-544

Halved.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Rickie Fowler, US 353-533-344-555-344-435
Marc Leishman, Int. 343-334-445-345-435-444

Halved.

