Presidents Cup Cards

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia

Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

Thursday INTERNATIONAL 4, UNITED STATES 1 Fourballs

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Justin Thomas-Tiger Woods, US 343-324-544-434-424-xxx

Marc Leishman-Joaquin Niemann, Int 452-433-455-443-435-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Advertisement

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US 343-333-445-434-434-544

Adam Hadwin-Sungjae Im, Int 243-334-544-434-434-444

International, 1 up.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Bryson DeChambeau-Tony Finau, US 443-324-444-443-524-44x

Adam Scott-Byeong Hyun An, Int 442-333-443-444-424-44x

International, 2 and 1.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Webb Simpson-Patrick Reed, US 444-423-445-433-434-344

Hideki Matsuyama-C.T. Pan, Int 442-324-444-434-434-434

International, 1 up.

___

Par 453-434-444-444-435-444

Dustin Johnson-Gary Woodland, US 353-434-434-434-434-xxx

Abraham Ancer-Louis Oosthuizen, Int 342-324-444-434-334-xxx

International, 4 and 3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.