Presidents Cup Cards

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|Thursday
|INTERNATIONAL 4, UNITED STATES 1
|Fourballs
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Justin Thomas-Tiger Woods, US 343-324-544-434-424-xxx
Marc Leishman-Joaquin Niemann, Int 452-433-455-443-435-xxx
United States, 4 and 3.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, US 343-333-445-434-434-544
Adam Hadwin-Sungjae Im, Int 243-334-544-434-434-444
International, 1 up.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Bryson DeChambeau-Tony Finau, US 443-324-444-443-524-44x
Adam Scott-Byeong Hyun An, Int 442-333-443-444-424-44x
International, 2 and 1.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Webb Simpson-Patrick Reed, US 444-423-445-433-434-344
Hideki Matsuyama-C.T. Pan, Int 442-324-444-434-434-434
International, 1 up.
___
Par 453-434-444-444-435-444
Dustin Johnson-Gary Woodland, US 353-434-434-434-434-xxx
Abraham Ancer-Louis Oosthuizen, Int 342-324-444-434-334-xxx
International, 4 and 3.
