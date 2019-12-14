Presidents Cup Individual Points Table

Saturday At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 INTERNATIONAL 10, UNITED STATES 8 International Foursomes Fourball Singles Total W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Matches Points Byeong Hun An 0-1-1 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-1-2 4 2 Abraham Ancer 1-0-1 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-1 4 3½ Adam Hadwin 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1 Sungjae Im 0-1-1 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-1 4 2½ Marc Leishman 1-0-1 0-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-1 4 1½ Haotong Li 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 0 Hideki Matsuyama 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2 Joaquin Niemann 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-1 3 ½ Louis Oosthuizen 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2 C.T. Pan 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2 Adam Scott 1-1-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 2-1-1 4 2½ Cameron Smith 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½

United States Foursomes Fourball Singles Total W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Matches Points Patrick Cantlay 2-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 4 2 Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0 Tony Finau 0-0-1 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-1-2 3 1 Rickie Fowler 0-0-2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-2 3 2 Dustin Johnson 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 3 1 Matt Kuchar 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-2-1 3 1 Patrick Reed 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0 Xander Schauffele 2-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 4 2 Webb Simpson 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0 Justin Thomas 1-0-1 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-1 4 3½ Gary Woodland 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-1 3 1½ Tiger Woods 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2

