Presidents Cup Individual Points Table

December 14, 2019 9:51 am
 
Saturday
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
INTERNATIONAL 10, UNITED STATES 8
International
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Matches Points
Byeong Hun An 0-1-1 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-1-2 4 2
Abraham Ancer 1-0-1 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-1 4
Adam Hadwin 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Sungjae Im 0-1-1 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-1 4
Marc Leishman 1-0-1 0-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-1 4
Haotong Li 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 0
Hideki Matsuyama 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Joaquin Niemann 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-1 3 ½
Louis Oosthuizen 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
C.T. Pan 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2
Adam Scott 1-1-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 2-1-1 4
Cameron Smith 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½
United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Matches Points
Patrick Cantlay 2-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 4 2
Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Tony Finau 0-0-1 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-1-2 3 1
Rickie Fowler 0-0-2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-2 3 2
Dustin Johnson 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 3 1
Matt Kuchar 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-2-1 3 1
Patrick Reed 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0
Xander Schauffele 2-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 4 2
Webb Simpson 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0
Justin Thomas 1-0-1 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-1 4
Gary Woodland 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-1 3
Tiger Woods 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2

