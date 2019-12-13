Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Presidents Cup Pairings

December 13, 2019 12:44 am
 
< a min read
      
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Saturday
All Times EST Friday
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
Fourballss

3:02 p.m. — Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Haotong Li and Marc Leishman, International.

3:15 p.m. — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im, International.

3:28 p.m. — Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, vs. C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama, International.

3:41 p.m. — Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, vs. Byeong Hun An and Adam Scott, International.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein