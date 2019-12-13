Presidents Cup Pairings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Saturday All Times EST Friday Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 Fourballss

3:02 p.m. — Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Haotong Li and Marc Leishman, International.

3:15 p.m. — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im, International.

3:28 p.m. — Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, vs. C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama, International.

3:41 p.m. — Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, vs. Byeong Hun An and Adam Scott, International.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.