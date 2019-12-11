Presidents Cup Pairings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Thursday
|All Times EST Wednesday
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|Fourballs
5:32 p.m. — Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods, United States, vs. Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann, International
5:47 p.m. — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Adam Hadwin and Sungjae Im, International
6:02 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, United States, vs. Adam Scott and Byeong Hun An, International
6:17 p.m. — Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed, United States, vs. Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan, International
6:32 p.m. — Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland, United States, vs. Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen, International
