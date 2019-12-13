Listen Live Sports

Presidents Cup Results

December 13, 2019 12:05 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Friday
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
INTERNATIONAL 6½, UNITED STATES 3½
Foursomes
United States 2½, International 2½

Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, def. Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson, United States, 3 and 2.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin, International, 1 up.

Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International, def. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, 3 and 2.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An, International, 1 up.

Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, United States, halved with Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, International.

