Presidents Cup Results

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Friday
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|INTERNATIONAL 6½, UNITED STATES 3½
|Foursomes
|United States 2½, International 2½
Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, def. Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson, United States, 3 and 2.
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin, International, 1 up.
Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International, def. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, 3 and 2.
Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An, International, 1 up.
Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, United States, halved with Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, International.
