Presidents Cup Results

December 14, 2019 2:38 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Saturday
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
INTERNATIONAL 10, UNITED STATES 8
Fourballs
International 2½, United States 1½

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Haotong Li and Marc Leishman, International, 3 and 2.

Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 3 and 2.

C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama, International, def. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, 5 and 3.

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Byeong Hun An and Adam Scott, International.

Foursomes
United States 2½, International 1½

Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, 2 and 1.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, halved with Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith, International, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An, International.

