Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Presidents Cup Results

December 15, 2019 10:04 am
 
< a min read
      
Sunday
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 16, INTERNATIONAL 14
Singles
United States 8, International 4

Tiger Woods, United States, def. Abraham Ancer, International, 3 and 2.

Tony Finau, United States, halved with. Hideki Matsuyama, International.

Patrick Reed, United States, def. C.T. Pan, International, 4 and 2.

Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Haotong Li, International, 4 and 3.

Advertisement

Bryson DeChambeau, United States, halved with. Adam Hadwin, International.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sungjae Im, International, def. Gary Woodland, United States, 4 and 3.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Joaquin Niemann, International, 3 and 2.

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 2 and 1.

Webb Simpson, United States, def. Byeong Hun An, International, 2 and 1.

Cameron Smith, Australia, def. Justin Thomas, United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Louis Oosthuizen, International.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Rickie Fowler, United States, halved with Marc Leishman, International.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans