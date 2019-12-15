Presidents Cup Results Recap

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 18, INTERNATIONAL 10 Thursday Fourballs International 4, United States 1

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods, United States, def. Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann, International, 4 and 3.

Adam Hadwin and Sungjae Im, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 up.

Adam Scott and Byeong Hun An, International, def. Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.

Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan, International, Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed, United States, 1 up.

Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen, International, def. Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland, United States, 4 and 3.

Friday Foursomes United States 2½, International 2½

Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, def. Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson, United States, 3 and 2.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin, International, 1 up.

Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International, def. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, 3 and 2.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An, International, 1 up.

Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, United States, halved with Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, International.

Saturday Fourballs International 2½, United States 1½

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Haotong Li and Marc Leishman, International, 3 and 2.

Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 3 and 2.

C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama, International, def. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, 5 and 3.

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Byeong Hun An and Adam Scott, International.

Foursomes United States 3, International 1

Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, 2 and 1.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, halved with Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith, International, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An, International.

Sunday Singles United States 8, International 4

Tiger Woods, United States, def. Abraham Ancer, International, 3 and 2.

Tony Finau, United States, halved with. Hideki Matsuyama, International.

Patrick Reed, United States, def. C.T. Pan, International, 4 and 2.

Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Haotong Li, International, 4 and 3.

Bryson DeChambeau, United States, halved with. Adam Hadwin, International.

Sungjae Im, International, def. Gary Woodland, United States, 4 and 3.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Joaquin Niemann, International, 3 and 2.

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 2 and 1.

Webb Simpson, United States, def. Byeong Hun An, International, 2 and 1.

Cameron Smith, Australia, def. Justin Thomas, United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Louis Oosthuizen, International.

Rickie Fowler, United States, halved with Marc Leishman, International.

