Pridgen scores 21 to carry Holy Cross over Mercer 81-67

December 2, 2019 7:20 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Joe Pridgen scored a season-high 21 points with nine rebounds as Holy Cross ended its season-opening seven-game losing streak, beating Mercer 81-67 on Monday in the Boca Raton Beach Classic.

Austin Butler added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Holy Cross (1-7), which got its first victory under coach Brett Nelson.

The Crusaders were ahead 53-51 with 11 minutes left to play before using a 14-1 spurt to take control. Blake Verbeek scored six points during the run and Lincoln Yeutter added four.

Ethan Stair had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (4-5). James Glisson III added 16 points and Djordje Dimitrijevic had 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

