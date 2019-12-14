Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Printy’s late 3-pointer carries W. Michigan past Manhattan

December 14, 2019 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

Jared Printy’s 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds left helped lift Western Michigan to a 59-58 win over Manhattan on Saturday night.

Michael Flowers and Brandon Johnson each scored 15 points for the Broncos (6-5) who have won back-to-back contests following a four-game skid. Johnson also grabbed 11 rebounds. Printy made a pair of 3s and scored six.

Printy’s game winner followed a three-point play from Elijah Buchanan with 15 seconds to go which gave Manhattan a 58-56 lead.

The Broncos trailed 30-24 at intermission despite shooting 6 of 25 before the break and missing 11 of 21 foul shots. Western Michigan used a 17-4 run to start the second half and led 41-34 with 12:38 remaining. The Jaspers (4-5) responded with a 10-2 spurt and led by a point with 8½ minutes left.

Advertisement

Buchanan led Manhattan with 18 points. The Jaspers now have lost three of their last four.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated