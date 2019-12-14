Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Providence holds off Stony Brook 82-78

December 14, 2019 10:32 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Luwane Pipkins and David Duke scored 21 points apiece as Providence edged past Stony Brook 82-78 on Saturday night.

The 21 points were a season high for Pipkins, who made all 10 of his foul shots. He added seven assists.

Alpha Diallo had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Providence (6-5), which has won two of its last three games after dropping three in a row.

After heading to the locker room at halftime with a 34-24 advantage, Providence managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored 54-48 in the second half. The Seawolves’ 54 points in the second period were a season high for the team.

Elijah Olaniyi had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Seawolves (7-5). Miles Latimer added 13 points and Andrew Garcia had 12 points.

Providence takes on Florida on Tuesday. Stony Brook faces Virginia on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

