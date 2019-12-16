Listen Live Sports

PSV Eindhoven fires coach Mark van Bommel

December 16, 2019 3:56 am
 
AMSTERDAM (AP) — PSV Eindhoven fired coach Mark van Bommel Monday, saying the team’s decline this season was “not worthy of PSV.”

The announcement came the morning after PSV lost 3-1 to Feyenoord to leave the Eindhoven club in fourth place in the Dutch league, 10 points adrift of Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.

As a player, Van Bommel won titles in four countries including four Dutch league titles with PSV and the Champions League with Barcelona. But he was unable to translate those highlights into success as a coach of the club where he rose to fame.

“We all did everything we could to turn the tide. Unfortunately, it didn’t work,” club director Toon Gerbrands.

PSV did not immediately appoint a successor.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

