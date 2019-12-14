QBE Shootout Par Scores

Saturday At Tiburon Golf Club Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Second Round Todd/Horschel 59-66—125 -19 Watson/Howell III 59-66—125 -19 Tway/Sabbatini 58-67—125 -19 Varner III/Palmer 55-70—125 -19 Poston/Kokrak 57-68—125 -19 Poulter/McDowell 61-65—126 -18 Reavie/Chappell 60-67—127 -17 Putnam/Conners 61-66—127 -17 Kisner/Hoffman 58-69—127 -17 Wolff/Hovland 65-65—130 -14 Kizzire/Harman 62-72—134 -10 Thompson/O’Hair 64-74—138 -6

