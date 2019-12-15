QBE Shootout Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Tiburon Golf Club
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $3.5 million
|Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
|Final
|Sabbatini/Tway, $435,000
|58-67-60—185
|-31
|Kokrak/Poston, $272,500
|57-68-62—187
|-29
|Todd/Horschel, $147,750
|59-66-63—188
|-28
|Palmer/Varner III, $147,750
|55-70-63—188
|-28
|McDowell/Poulter, $114,500
|61-65-63—189
|-27
|Conners/Putnam, $97,500
|61-66-63—190
|-26
|Hovland/Wolff, $97,500
|65-65-60—190
|-26
|Hoffman/Kisner, $91,250
|58-69-65—192
|-24
|Howell III/Watson, $91,250
|59-66-67—192
|-24
|Chappell/Reavie, $87,500
|60-67-68—195
|-21
|Harman/Kizzire, $85,000
|62-72-62—196
|-20
|O’Hair/Thompson, $82,500
|64-74-70—208
|-8
